Stormzy joins BRITs line-up

Stormzy has joined the line-up for the BRITs.

Earlier this week, Lizzo, David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson were added to the bill for the show, which takes place on Saturday, February 11 and will be hosted by Mo Gilligan. Harry Styles, Wet Leg, Cat Burns, Sam Smith and Kim Petras are also due to play live on the night.

Stormzy is shortlisted for British Artist Of The Year and Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act, while his third consecutive chart-topping record This Is What I Mean is among the nominees for British Album Of The Year. The album has sold 52,392 copies so far, according to the Official Charts Company.

The rapper has won three BRITs so far, including Album Of The Year for Gang Signs & Prayer, which topped the charts in 2017 and has 519,097 sales to date.

He is set to headline an all-dayer in London this summer.

