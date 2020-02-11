Your site will load in 16 seconds
Stormzy, Rage Against The Machine & Liam Gallagher to headline Reading & Leeds 2020

February 11th 2020 at 10:49AM
Rage Against The Machine and Stormzy have joined the already announced Liam Gallagher as headliners of the 2020 Reading & Leeds festivals.

The trio join more than 90 names set to play at Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Leeds’ Bramham Park from August 28-30. Tickets are on sale from 9am Thursday.

Other confirmed acts include Migos, Courteeners, Gerry Cinnamon, Slowthai, Idles, Fontaines DC, AJ Tracey, D-Block Europe, Run The Jewels, Two Door Cinema Club, Sam Fender, Mabel, Headie One, Dermot Kennedy, Rex Orange County, Tom Grennan, ONR, Lady Leshurr and Aitch.

Also on the bill are All Time Low, Cancer Bats, Georgia, Joy Crookes, Blackbear, Girl In Red, Mahalia, Trevor Daniel,  Mae Muller, MK, DigDat, KSI, Vulpynes and Beabadoobee, alongside a host of others.

The 2019 festivals were headlined by Foo Fighters, The 1975, Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots. 

 

 

