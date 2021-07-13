Stormzy signs worldwide deal with CAA

Stormzy has signed a worldwide deal with CAA.

The agreement, announced today (July 13), also covers Stormzy’s #Merky company, including its publishing imprint #MerkyBooks and the rapper’s non-profit organisation, Merky Foundation.

Stormzy was due to play an extensive world tour in support of his second album Heavy Is The Head before the coronavirus pandemic intervened. His next scheduled live performances are his headline sets at Reading & Leeds on August 27-28.

The chart-topping rapper was previously represented by Music Week Award winner Craig D’Souza at Primary Talent International. He is managed by Tobe Onwuka.

The BRIT Award winner is rumoured to be working on new music and features alongside Dave on Clash, the lead single from this We’re All Alone In This Together album.

Stormzy was unveiled as the first signing to 0207 Def Jam last year, departing Atlantic with Def Jam co-president Alec Boateng.

Heavy Is The Head was released in November 2019, going on to top the charts and rack up 347,265 sales to date, according to the Official Charts Company. Gang Signs & Prayer, from 2017, also hit No.1 and has 480,475 sales to date. Stormzy headlined Glastonbury Festival in 2019.

Last summer, he pledged a £10 million donation to Black British causes.

PHOTO: Henry J Kamara