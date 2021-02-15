Super! announces new ticketing deal with Dice

French promoter Super! has revealed details of a ticketing partnership with Dice.

The multi-year deal will see the entire portfolio Super! music events, including livestream events and Pitchfork Music Festival Paris, go through Dice. Super! counts The xx, Disclosure, Bon Iver, Jungle, Bicep, Caribou and more among its roster.

Super! and Dice will collaborate on a series of other projects including Theorem, a series of monthly live shows designed to introduce new hip-hop and R&B artists from around the world. With the series set to launch in the autumn, shows will take place in venues across Paris.

Also this year, Super! is launching an event called Spiritus Sancti, which will see the Saint-Eustache Church in Paris host a series of live shows and collaborations twice a month. The concerts are to be filmed and streamed by Brut.

Super! founder Julien Catala, said: “We are very happy at Super! to start this partnership with Dice. I have been following the development of Dice since the beginning and their app is a fabulous way for music fans to be aware of concerts of their favorite artists in a very intuitive way. It is also a great way to discover new artists and attend their concerts. I am very excited by the idea of developing new kinds of events with Dice (like our new event Theorem) in the years to come.”

Catala added: “I personally know some of the Dice team for over 10 years now and I am very honoured to start working with them. Super and Dice are very similar companies that share the same vision of music.”

Alba Gautier, Dice country manager, France said: “Super! is an absolute stalwart of the French live music scene. We’re thrilled to bring their impressive portfolio onto the app. What struck me most about Super! was not only a genuine shared vision of live music, but a commitment to music fans. We’re working together to bring high-quality, unforgettable live music moments to fans, while offering the best buying experience - from the minute they discover the show, to watching their favourite artist on stage. We can't go out yet, but that's not stopping us. We're working closely together to help ensure Super! events are back with a bang when live returns."

Upcoming Super! events on DICE include shows from Bon Iver, Squid, Bicep, Shame and Ry X.