Taylor Swift announces UK & Europe leg of The Eras Tour, ticket registration now open

The wait is over! Taylor Swift has finally announced the UK & Europe leg of The Eras Tour.

The dates will kick off on May 9, 2024 in Paris and take in shows at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium, Liverpool Anfield Stadium, Cardiff Principality Stadium, and wrap at London’s Wembley Stadium on August 17.

Swift’s latest album Midnights has sold over 590,000 copies in the UK alone according to Official Charts Company data.

EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY ????‍?? I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023

Fans will have the opportunity to register for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour tickets ahead of the on-sale. Registration is now open, with fans able to register on each city’s official ticket registration page HERE up until Thursday June 22 at 11:59pm (local time) in the UK, and on Friday June 23 at 11:59pm (local time) in Ireland and Europe.

An official press release stated: “Registered fans who receive a unique code will have first access to purchase tickets in each city on the specified on-sale dates and times listed below. Fans who want an opportunity to access ticket on-sales in multiple cities should register once for each city they would like to attend. Registration does not guarantee access to the sale or to tickets.”

Fans who participated in the Taylor Swift UK store Midnights album pre-order offer will qualify for special pre-sale access to all UK and Ireland shows and will be officially communicated with via the email supplied at checkout.

Taylor Swift UK store Midnights pre-order pre-sale access ticket sales start at:

Mon 10 July, 10am (local) London Tue 11 July, 10am (local) Edinburgh and Dublin Wed 12 July, 10am (local) Cardiff and Liverpool

You can see the full list of 2024 UK & Europe dates below:

DATE CITY VENUE ON-SALE DATE & TIME 9 May Paris, France Paris La Défense Arena Tue 11 July, 10am (local) 10 May Paris, France Paris La Défense Arena Tue 11 July, 10am (local) 17 May Stockholm, Sweden Friends Arena Tue 11 July, 2pm (local) 24 May Lisbon, Portugal Estádio da Luz Wed 12 July, 12pm (local) 30 May Madrid, Spain Estadio Santiago Bernabéu Thu 13 July, 2pm (local) 2 Jun Lyon, France Groupama Stadium Tue 11 July, 10am (local) 7 Jun Edinburgh, UK BT Murrayfield Stadium Wed 19 July, 2pm (local) 8 Jun Edinburgh, UK BT Murrayfield Stadium Wed 19 July, 2pm (local) 14 Jun Liverpool, UK Anfield Stadium Thu 20 July, 2pm (local) 15 Jun Liverpool, UK Anfield Stadium Thu 20 July, 2pm (local) 18 Jun Cardiff, UK Principality Stadium Thu 20 July, 2pm (local) 21 Jun London, UK Wembley Stadium Tue 18 July, 2pm (local) 22 Jun London, UK Wembley Stadium Tue 18 July, 2pm (local) 28 Jun Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium Thu 13 July, 10am (local) 29 Jun Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium Thu 13 July, 10am (local) 5 Jul Amsterdam, Netherlands Johan Cruijff ArenA Wed 12 July, 2pm (local) 6 Jul Amsterdam, Netherlands Johan Cruijff ArenA Wed 12 July, 2pm (local) 9 Jul Zurich, Switzerland Stadion Letzigrund Zürich Thu 13 July, 10am (local) 13 Jul Milan, Italy San Siro Stadium Thu 13 July, 12pm (local) 18 Jul Gelsenkirchen, Germany VELTINS-Arena Wed 12 July, 10am (local) 23 Jul Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion Wed 12 July, 10am (local) 27 Jul Munich, Germany Olympiastadion Wed 12 July, 10am (local) 2 Aug Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy Wed 12 July, 12pm (local) 9 Aug Vienna, Austria Ernst-Happel-Stadion Tue 11 July, 12pm (local) 16 Aug London, UK Wembley Stadium Tue 18 July, 2pm (local) 17 Aug London, UK Wembley Stadium Tue 18 July, 2pm (local)

You can revisit our 2019 interview with Taylor Swift here.





