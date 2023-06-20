Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Taylor Swift announces UK & Europe leg of The Eras Tour, ticket registration now open

June 20th 2023 at 5:52PM
Taylor Swift announces UK & Europe leg of The Eras Tour, ticket registration now open

The wait is over! Taylor Swift has finally announced the UK & Europe leg of The Eras Tour.  

The dates will kick off on May 9, 2024 in Paris and take in shows at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium, Liverpool Anfield Stadium, Cardiff Principality Stadium, and wrap at London’s Wembley Stadium on August 17.

Swift’s latest album Midnights has sold over 590,000 copies in the UK alone according to Official Charts Company data.  

 

Fans will have the opportunity to register for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour tickets ahead of the on-sale. Registration is now open, with fans able to register on each city’s official ticket registration page HERE up until Thursday June 22 at 11:59pm (local time) in the UK, and on Friday June 23 at 11:59pm (local time) in Ireland and Europe.

An official press release stated: “Registered fans who receive a unique code will have first access to purchase tickets in each city on the specified on-sale dates and times listed below. Fans who want an opportunity to access ticket on-sales in multiple cities should register once for each city they would like to attend. Registration does not guarantee access to the sale or to tickets.”

Fans who participated in the Taylor Swift UK store Midnights album pre-order offer will qualify for special pre-sale access to all UK and Ireland shows and will be officially communicated with via the email supplied at checkout.

Taylor Swift UK store Midnights pre-order pre-sale access ticket sales start at:

Mon 10 July, 10am (local)

London

Tue 11 July, 10am (local)

Edinburgh and Dublin

Wed 12 July, 10am (local)

Cardiff and Liverpool     

You can see the full list of 2024 UK & Europe dates below:

DATE

CITY

VENUE

ON-SALE DATE & TIME

9 May

Paris, France

Paris La Défense Arena

Tue 11 July, 10am (local)

10 May

Paris, France

Paris La Défense Arena

Tue 11 July, 10am (local)

17 May

Stockholm, Sweden

Friends Arena

Tue 11 July, 2pm (local)

24 May

Lisbon, Portugal

Estádio da Luz

Wed 12 July, 12pm (local)

30 May

Madrid, Spain

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu

Thu 13 July, 2pm (local)

2 Jun

Lyon, France

Groupama Stadium

Tue 11 July, 10am (local)

7 Jun

Edinburgh, UK

BT Murrayfield Stadium

Wed 19 July, 2pm (local)

8 Jun

Edinburgh, UK

BT Murrayfield Stadium

Wed 19 July, 2pm (local)

14 Jun

Liverpool, UK

Anfield Stadium

Thu 20 July, 2pm (local)

15 Jun

Liverpool, UK

Anfield Stadium

Thu 20 July, 2pm (local)

18 Jun

Cardiff, UK

Principality Stadium

Thu 20 July, 2pm (local)

21 Jun

London, UK

Wembley Stadium

Tue 18 July, 2pm (local)

22 Jun

London, UK

Wembley Stadium

Tue 18 July, 2pm (local)

28 Jun

Dublin, Ireland

Aviva Stadium

Thu 13 July, 10am (local)

29 Jun

Dublin, Ireland

Aviva Stadium

Thu 13 July, 10am (local)

5 Jul

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Johan Cruijff ArenA

Wed 12 July, 2pm (local)

6 Jul

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Johan Cruijff ArenA

Wed 12 July, 2pm (local)

9 Jul

Zurich, Switzerland

Stadion Letzigrund Zürich

Thu 13 July, 10am (local)

13 Jul

Milan, Italy

San Siro Stadium

Thu 13 July, 12pm (local)

18 Jul

Gelsenkirchen, Germany

VELTINS-Arena

Wed 12 July, 10am (local)

23 Jul

Hamburg, Germany

Volksparkstadion

Wed 12 July, 10am (local)

27 Jul

Munich, Germany

Olympiastadion

Wed 12 July, 10am (local)

2 Aug

Warsaw, Poland

PGE Narodowy

Wed 12 July, 12pm (local)

9 Aug

Vienna, Austria

Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Tue 11 July, 12pm (local)

16 Aug

London, UK

Wembley Stadium

Tue 18 July, 2pm (local)

17 Aug

London, UK

Wembley Stadium

Tue 18 July, 2pm (local)

You can revisit our 2019 interview with Taylor Swift here.  



author twitter FOLLOW George Garner


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023