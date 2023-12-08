Taylor Swift breaks record with first tour to gross more than $1 billion

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has so far grossed more than $1 billion, according to Pollstar.

It means the Eras Tour is already the highest-grossing single tour of all time, with Swift the first artist to gross more than $1bn.

In our new end-of-year issue of Music Week, we assess her incredible impact during 2023, including the blockbuster album 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

The figure of $1,039,263,762 for Swift’s dates in 2023 is an estimate based on Pollstar Boxoffice Reports combined with research including ticket prices in each market.

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour set the previous touring record with $939 million, although that huge total was amassed over five years due to pandemic delays.

Swift set the new touring record over eight months in which she played 60 shows during the period tracked by Pollstar.

The Eras Tour came out top in Pollstar’s rankings for the period November 2022 to November 2023, with Beyoncé in second place ($579.8m) followed by Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band ($379.5m), Coldplay ($325.5m) and Harry Styles ($290.5m).

Swift sold 4.3 million tickets on this leg of the tour (for the period covered by the research), which set multiple attendance records in the US.

Pollstar is forecasting that the Eras Tour could ultimately top $2bn in gross ticket sales globally. Swift resumes the tour in February in Tokyo, followed by Australia, Singapore and then Europe, including eight dates at Wembley Stadium. She then returns to North America at the end of 2023.

Photo: Javier Vicencio/Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images