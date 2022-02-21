Teenage Cancer Trust shows return with Yungblud, Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher and more

The Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall series is returning in 2022 after a three-year absence.

A celebration of 20 years of gigs had been lined up in 2020 until the pandemic hit. The following year’s series was also unable to happen.

The iconic concert series, which is driven by Teenage Cancer Trust honorary patron Roger Daltrey, will return next month from March 21-27.

This year’s music line-up opens with Don Broco, who recently secured their first No.1 album

Yungblud performs on March 23, followed by Madness on March 24 and the return of The Who, playing an acoustic show on Friday, March 25.

Liam Gallagher will play on Saturday, March 26, with Ed Sheeran rounding off the week’s events on Sunday, March 27. Sheeran played for Teenage Cancer Trust in 2017 and this year’s performance is a rare opportunity to see him in a relatively intimate setting.

The Who have not performed for Teenage Cancer Trust at The Royal Albert Hall since 2017. Their first show for the series in 2000 assembled Paul Weller, Kelly Jones and Noel Gallagher to join them.

The lost shows of the last two years meant Teenage Cancer Trust missed out on around £2 million in vital funds to support young people when they needed help most.

Roger Daltrey said: “Live music has been hit hard by the pandemic and it has been particularly frustrating for me that we haven’t been able to get artists on stage to raise money for this vitally important cause. But we haven't given up.

“My wonderful team and I have pulled out all the stops to make this 20th series of shows for Teenage Cancer Trust the best ever. I am so grateful for the loyalty and continued support given to us by the music and comedy industries. The Who will be back on stage this year at the Hall alongside some wonderful talent. After the last two unbelievably difficult years, young people with cancer deserve everything we can do for them.”

Katie Collins, chief executive, Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “We are so grateful to Roger and all the acts coming together to help us ensure that young people don’t have to face cancer alone. The past two years have been so tough for young people with cancer and their families. As well as being amazing gigs these vital fundraising shows going ahead will make the world of difference. Without the money raised at events like this - and people like Roger giving up their time to help others - our work would not happen and young people with cancer would go through treatment without the vital specialist care and support we provide.”

Show Dates:

March 2022

Monday 21: Don Broco

Tuesday 22: An Evening of Comedy hosted by Joel Dommett with special guests Tom Allen, Rob Beckett, Rosie Jones, Romesh Ranganathan, Suzi Ruffell and Seann Walsh

Wednesday 23: Yungblud

Thursday 24: Madness

Friday 25: The Who (acoustic)

Saturday 26: Liam Gallagher

Sunday 27: Ed Sheeran