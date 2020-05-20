TEG hires Matthew Donazzan as director of strategy and M&A

Australian live entertainment giant TEG has appointed corporate finance executive Matthew Donazzan to the newly created role of director of strategy and M&A.

Sydney-based Donazzan (pictured) was previously an executive director covering private equity clients at Goldman Sachs, where he played an instrumental role in the sale of TEG to its new owner Silver Lake Partners in 2019. He will lead the team charged with assisting TEG's CEO and board in its global live entertainment, ticketing and technology business’s key strategic projects.

He also oversees TEG's mergers and acquisitions program, including target identification and prioritisation, stakeholder coordination, due diligence, execution and integration.

Geoff Jones, CEO of TEG, said: “We were deeply impressed by Matt during our sale to Silver Lake and it is a testament to his impeccable pedigree that our new partners and owners have backed us in hiring him to the TEG senior leadership team.

“Matt has a sharp, creative and commercial way of thinking that makes him a great fit as we press on with long-term plans to grow at home in Australia and internationally. We are delighted to welcome him to TEG.”

Donazzan said: “I am thrilled to have joined Geoff and the team at TEG, which has grown into a fantastic company with even greater long-term potential for growth. I am looking forward to working with Geoff and the team to further TEG’s success and help to shape its future.”

Donazzan has previously worked at UBS Investment Bank and KPMG Corporate Finance, as well as being the co-founder of start-ups including One Cent Flights and Cold Drip Beverages.

TEG acquired UK-based event promoter and venue operator The MJR Group in 2019.