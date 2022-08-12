The 1975 announced as Reading and Leeds Festival headliners

Reading and Leeds Festival have announced that The 1975 will join the bill as headliners, replacing Rage Against The Machine, who have cancelled the UK and European legs of their tour.

Returning to the main stage at both sites – Reading on Sunday, August 28 and Leeds on Friday, August 26 – this will be fans’ first chance to see the band live in the UK since 2020.

The Manchester four-piece, made up of Matty Healy, George Daniel, Adam Hann and Ross MacDonald, are preparing for the release of their upcoming fifth album Being Funny In A Foreign Language (out October 14 via Dirty Hit).

Rage Against the Machine announced yesterday (August 11) that they have been advised by medical professionals to cancel the August and September 2022 UK and European legs of their tour.



Other headliners at this year's Reading and Leeds includes Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion and Bring Me The Horizon are confirmed as headliners.