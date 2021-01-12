The 1975 cancel all touring plans for 2021

The 1975 have cancelled all tour dates for 2021.

The Dirty Hit-signed group released a statement on social media today (January 12) to inform fans of their plans to pull all dates for this year, including their rescheduled headline show at London’s Finsbury Park, which was originally planned for last summer. They were due to begin a European tour in February, before hitting America later in the year.

“These are incredibly difficult times for a lot of people, and until we can be sure that we will be able to play shows in a way that is safe for our fans and crew, we have decided that the best course of action is to cancel our touring so that, where possible, everyone can get their tickets refunded sooner rather than later,” the band said.

The 1975 confirmed that they are working on a new record, which Matty Healy detailed in his Music Week cover interview last year. “We’re currently making a new album and look forward to seeing you all at a show as soon as it is safe to do so,” the band’s statement said.

Notes On A Conditional Form was released in May last year, after various delays. The album topped the charts upon release and has 63,378 sales to date. Downtown Music Publishing recently announced an extension of its deal with The 1975.