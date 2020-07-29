The BRIT Trust appoints Mulika Sannie and Kwame Kwaten as new trustees

The BRIT Trust has welcomed two new trustees – Kobalt's Mulika Sannie and music manager Kwame Kwaten.

The appointments come as part of an ongoing refresh for the charity and mean the board is now made up of 14 trustees from all parts of the music industry. As part of a review which has taken place over the past 12 months a number of long-serving trustees have stepped down, but will continue to support its work as ambassadors.

Sannie, VP of business affairs at Kobalt, said: "I have always admired the significant contribution The BRITs have made to the music industry, and I have worked with the BPI as a board member of its Music Export Growth Scheme for over three years. So when I was asked if I wanted to become a trustee of The BRIT Trust there was absolutely no question about it, it was a swift and definitive ‘yes’! I really am looking forward to working with the rest of the trustees to ensure that The BRIT Trust continues to support and grow the UK music industry from all areas."

Kwaten, director of A&R Point Blank Recordings, and manager at Ferocious Talent, said: "I have been in the music business for 32 years and working with The BRITs for the last three years co-chairing its Diversity Advisory Group. So I was obviously honoured to have been elected onto the board of The BRIT Trust. I have to be honest here…. on receiving the email I yelled out very loudly and my wife had to come over to check I was alright. I will not repeat what I said, but just know that I am happy to be a trustee of The BRIT Trust!"

Their arrival will help to bring added impetus at a time of exciting change at The BRIT Trust John Craig, The BRIT Trust

The Trust, which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, has recently also updated its guiding mission – refined to now read: “Improving lives through the power of music and the creative arts”. The BRIT Trust works to promote diversity and inclusion in the UK by empowering people of all backgrounds through music and the creative arts.

BRIT Trust chair John Craig OBE welcomed the new trustees and reflected on the recent refresh at the Trust.

“I am delighted to welcome Mulika and Kwame as our newest trustees," he said. "They know only too well the power that music has to improve people’s lives – which lies at the very heart of our mission and all the work that we fund. Their arrival will help to bring added impetus at a time of exciting change at The BRIT Trust so that it can continue to serve our industry and support charities such as The BRIT School, Nordoff Robbins and others, that do so much to promote education and wellbeing.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank former trustees, whose selfless dedication and valuable contributions over many years have made a huge difference to so many people and which leave an enduring legacy. We look forward to their continuing support as BRIT Trust Ambassadors.“

Funded largely by the annual BRIT Awards and also through The MITs, and with a longstanding focus on supporting The BRIT School and Nordoff Robbins music therapy, the Trust has distributed over £27 million to a range of music and creative-related causes since forming in 1989.