'The captain is leaving the bridge, but not the ship': DEAG founder & CEO Peter Schwenkow steps down

Founder and CEO of DEAG, Prof Peter Schwenkow, has announced the handover of the operational management of the company.

Prof Schwenkow revealed the news during a reception for his 70th birthday held at Wintergarten Varieté in Berlin. Co-CEO Detlef Kornett will take charge next month.

With its group companies, DEAG is present in 22 locations in its core markets of Germany, the UK (KMJ Entertainment), Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark and Spain.

"After 46 years at the helm of the company I founded and in the best of health, I am announcing the long-prepared move to a new role,” said Prof Schwenkow. “From April 1, 2024, I will assume the role of founder & senior advisor at DEAG and hand over responsibility as CEO.

“This step, on my 70th birthday, was planned for a long time and carefully prepared. The captain is leaving the bridge, but not the ship. I will continue to be part of the journey as an advisor to the company and – together with my son Moritz – as a major private shareholder in DEAG, in order to make my contribution to the company's continued growth in the interests of all shareholders. Since 1978, we have continuously and successfully developed new products and markets with committed, loyal and creative partners and employees, without whom this growth would not have been possible."

He added: “Today, with over 600 employees in seven countries at 22 locations, DEAG is one of the world's leading live entertainment companies with continuous annual sales of over €300 million. Our permanent focus on our customers, artists and guests will continue to be the benchmark of our work in the future.”

The supervisory board thanked Prof Schwenkow for his “decades of entrepreneurial work in and for one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world of live entertainment”.

"You can be proud of your life’s work," said supervisory board chairman Wolf Gramatke, "and we are sure that – with your continued support – we can look forward to an exciting and prosperous future."

From April 1, Detlef Kornett will be responsible for the continuation of the company's committed growth course, together with fellow board members Moritz Schwenkow, Christian Diekmann and David Reinecke as well as the senior vice presidents Stuart Galbraith, Benedikt Alder, Jacqueline Zich and Oliver Hoppe.

PHOTO: (L-R) Detlef Kornett and Prof Peter Schwenkow