The Great Escape cancels 2020 edition

The Great Escape has announced that this year’s edition of the festival will not be going ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are very sorry to have to say that The Great Escape 2020 will no longer be taking place this year,” a statement read.

It continued: “We’ve not taken this decision lightly. Taking into account that we are only a few weeks out from the event, and the current status of things, this was the best decision for fans, artists, staff and the community. The entire TGE family is so disappointed to have to make this decision and we extend our apologies to everyone who was looking forward to it as much as us."

The statement confirmed that the event will return to belatedly celebrate its 15th edition next year, running May 12-15.

Aitch was set to play the TGE Spotlight show with a support bill including Deno and former Music Week coverstar Tiffany Calver. Featuring acts from across the world, the bill also included Lola Young, Pa Salieu, Gracie Abrams, Balming Tiger and many more.

Music Week has approached TGE for further comment.

The news comes following the cancellation of SXSW, both showcase events are highly regarded and considered by many in the industry to be vital to the new music ecosystem.