The Great Escape unveils first 50 acts for 2021

The Great Escape has announced the first 50 acts to play the new music festival in Brighton next year.
The event, which was pulled because of the Covid-19 pandemic this year, is scheduled to run from May 12-15. It will feature breakout acts including former Music Week cover star Arlo Parks (pictured), Holly Humberstone, Berwyn, Pa Salieu, Ama, 220 Kid, Emma-Jean Thackray and Bree Runway.
Assuming live music can return, The Great Escape will take place across 30-plus venues. The 15th anniversary edition is set to host to more than 450 up-and-coming artists.
“With development of the first two vaccines as well as the roll-out of government trials for mass testing and tracing, The Great Escape is confident that a full capacity event can be achieved,” said a statement. “Through a mix of vaccine and testing, as well as trial events, the festival will be ready and eager to safely welcome people back to live music.”
The music-led conference will feature key figures from across the industry, with a series of panels, topical debates, keynote speeches and network opportunities.
The Road To The Great Escape has unveiled first acts to play the brand new live music showcase. In the lead-up to TGE21, The Road To The Great Escape will be stopping off in Glasgow from May 8-9, 2021 and in Dublin from May 10-11, 2021, bringing a selection of new talent from The Great Escape’s line-up to multiple venues across both cities.
Artists making appearances in both locations include Berwyn, Baby Queen, Oscar Lang, Remi Wolf and Chubby And The Gang. Glasgow will see exclusive performances by Lizzie Reid, Walt Disco and more, while Dublin will play host to exclusive performances from CMAT and Denise Chaila, among others.
The Great Escape has also announced Grassroots Suicide Prevention as the lead charity partner for TGE21 for the second year running.
The first 50 confirmed acts are listed below based on the organisers’ genre classifications.
FOLK / AMERICANA
ANOTHER MICHAEL
LIZZIE REID
SKULLCRUSHER
GRIME / RAP / HIP-HOP
BREE RUNWAY
CHE LINGO
DENISE CHAILA
JUICE MENACE
NIKO B
PA SALIEU
TIAGZ
R&B / SOUL
ARLO PARKS
AMA
BERWYN
OLIVIA DEAN
PIP MILLETT
R.A.E
POP / DANCE
220 KID
AARON SMITH
ALEX AMOR
BABY QUEEN
COLE LC
CMAT
GABE COULTER
LUCY BLUE
LUZ
MAE MULLER
MICHELLE
POUTYFACE
REMI WOLF
TAYO SOUND
THOMAS HEADON
ALT / INDIE
BLU DETIGER
GEESE
HOLLY HUMBERSTONE
JOEY MAXWELL
KENNYHOOPLA
THE MAGIC GANG
MATILDA MANN
MOLCHAT DOMA
NEWDAD
OSCAR LANG
PEACH TREE RASCALS
PORIJ
VOODOOS
WALT DISCO
PUNK / ROCK / METAL
BOB VYLAN
CHUBBY AND THE GANG
GENN
JAZZ
EMMA-JEAN THACKRAY
OTHER
BAD BOY CHILLER CREW
* To make sure you can access Music Week wherever you are, subscribe to our digital issue by clicking here.