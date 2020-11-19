The Great Escape unveils first 50 acts for 2021

The Great Escape has announced the first 50 acts to play the new music festival in Brighton next year.

The event, which was pulled because of the Covid-19 pandemic this year, is scheduled to run from May 12-15. It will feature breakout acts including former Music Week cover star Arlo Parks (pictured), Holly Humberstone, Berwyn, Pa Salieu, Ama, 220 Kid, Emma-Jean Thackray and Bree Runway.

Assuming live music can return, The Great Escape will take place across 30-plus venues. The 15th anniversary edition is set to host to more than 450 up-and-coming artists.

“With development of the first two vaccines as well as the roll-out of government trials for mass testing and tracing, The Great Escape is confident that a full capacity event can be achieved,” said a statement. “Through a mix of vaccine and testing, as well as trial events, the festival will be ready and eager to safely welcome people back to live music.”

The music-led conference will feature key figures from across the industry, with a series of panels, topical debates, keynote speeches and network opportunities.

The Road To The Great Escape has unveiled first acts to play the brand new live music showcase. In the lead-up to TGE21, The Road To The Great Escape will be stopping off in Glasgow from May 8-9, 2021 and in Dublin from May 10-11, 2021, bringing a selection of new talent from The Great Escape’s line-up to multiple venues across both cities.

Artists making appearances in both locations include Berwyn, Baby Queen, Oscar Lang, Remi Wolf and Chubby And The Gang. Glasgow will see exclusive performances by Lizzie Reid, Walt Disco and more, while Dublin will play host to exclusive performances from CMAT and Denise Chaila, among others.

The Great Escape has also announced Grassroots Suicide Prevention as the lead charity partner for TGE21 for the second year running.

The first 50 confirmed acts are listed below based on the organisers’ genre classifications.

FOLK / AMERICANA

ANOTHER MICHAEL

LIZZIE REID

SKULLCRUSHER

GRIME / RAP / HIP-HOP

BREE RUNWAY

CHE LINGO

DENISE CHAILA

JUICE MENACE

NIKO B

PA SALIEU

TIAGZ

R&B / SOUL

ARLO PARKS

AMA

BERWYN

OLIVIA DEAN

PIP MILLETT

R.A.E

POP / DANCE

220 KID

AARON SMITH

ALEX AMOR

BABY QUEEN

COLE LC

CMAT

GABE COULTER

LUCY BLUE

LUZ

MAE MULLER

MICHELLE

POUTYFACE

REMI WOLF

TAYO SOUND

THOMAS HEADON

ALT / INDIE

BLU DETIGER

GEESE

HOLLY HUMBERSTONE

JOEY MAXWELL

KENNYHOOPLA

THE MAGIC GANG

MATILDA MANN

MOLCHAT DOMA

NEWDAD

OSCAR LANG

PEACH TREE RASCALS

PORIJ

VOODOOS

WALT DISCO

PUNK / ROCK / METAL

BOB VYLAN

CHUBBY AND THE GANG

GENN

JAZZ

EMMA-JEAN THACKRAY

OTHER

BAD BOY CHILLER CREW

