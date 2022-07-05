The Hundred cricket tournament reveals music line-up including Bastille for Lord's final

Cricket tournament The Hundred has revealed the artists set to take to the stage each match day from August 3.

The line-up is topped by Bastille (pictured), who will perform at The Hundred's men's and women's final at Lord's on Saturday, September 3. They are joined by Samm Henshaw, Katy J Pearson, Priya Ragu, English Teacher, Jodan Mackampa, Tamera and many more.

For the second year running, the live music at all 34 games of The Hundred has been curated in collaboration with BBC Music Introducing. The artists will perform in front of audiences at some of the UK’s biggest cricket grounds, including Lord’s (London), The Kia Oval (London), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Emirates Old Trafford (Manchester), Sophia Gardens (Cardiff), Headingley (Leeds), Ageas Bowl (Southampton) and Trent Bridge (Nottingham).

Bastille said: “We are really looking forward to being part of The Hundred Final this year. Woody in particular is a big cricket fan and loves what The Hundred has brought to the summer sporting schedule. Needless to say, we can't wait to be there!”

In its first year in 2021, The Hundred attracted the likes of Becky Hill, Everything Everything, and Self Esteem.

The confirmed list of artists and where they will be performing are as follows:

• Bambi Bains – The Kia Oval, London

• Bastille – Lord’s, London

• BEKA – Trent Bridge, Nottingham

• Big Image – Edgbaston, Birmingham

• Caity Baser – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

• Casey Lowry – Trent Bridge, Nottingham

• Celina Sharma – Lord's, London

• CIEL – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

• Dolores Forever – Headingley, Leeds

• English Teacher – Headingley, Leeds

• Jordan Mackampa - Edgbaston, Birmingham

• Katy J Pearson – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

• Kofi Stone – Edgbaston, Birmingham

• Leadley – Edgbaston, Birmingham

• lleo – The Kia Oval, London

• L'objectif – Headingley, Leeds

• Lottery Winners – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

• Mace The Great – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

• Panic Shack – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

• Phoebe Green – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

• Priya Ragu – Headingley, Leeds

• Queen Millz – Trent Bridge, Nottingham

• Samm Henshaw – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

• SOFY – Lord’s, London

• Tamera – The Kia Oval, London

• Wild Front – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton