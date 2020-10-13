The Lexington 'still in serious peril' despite Culture Recovery Fund grant

London venue The Lexington has said its long-term survival remains in "serious peril" after receiving less than half the funding it had applied for from the government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

The 200-capacity space was awarded £180,090 via the scheme, the first tranche of which was announced yesterday (October 12).

In a Facebook post, the venue said: "Like many grassroots music venues this week we’re happy to announce that we secured funding from Arts Council England's Cultural Recovery Fund. These funds will go some way in mitigating the financial damage and debt accumulated over the last seven months of closure.

"Unfortunately, we were awarded under 40% of the funding we applied for, one of only a small number of GMVs [Grassroots Music Venues] who received a lesser amount than needed to ensure recovery and survival. It goes without saying, but without the vital work and direct help of the Music Venue Trust we would likely have received nothing, indeed there would probably be no fund for venues like ours to access."

The venue said it would be working with the Music Venue Trust on plans to meet the funding shortfall and secure its future.

The Lexington added: "Whilst the funding received is welcome and we’re delighted to see friends and colleagues across the industry receive a vital lifeline, from our perspective the recovery of the venue and the long term survival of our staff and freelancers is still in serious peril.

"It is only with our dedicated team that we can continue to provide opportunities to thousands of artists at the earliest stages of their careers and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the venue and the people who make it what it is can survive this crisis."

More than 1,300 arts and cultural groups received a share of £257 million by Arts Council England, which is distributing funding on behalf of DCMS, in the first funding announcement