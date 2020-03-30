The live business could take “years” to fully recover from the coronavirus crisis, according one of the UK’s leading ticketing executives.

See Tickets boss Rob Wilmshurst warned that although the industry had taken a “huge knock”, the impact on wider society would be far more significant.

“The global economic impact will be huge – businesses will go bust, jobs will be lost,” he said. “Our industry rose alongside a strong and growing economy, people could spend, so they did. Now ...