The Music Federation Live launches Safe Spaces Policy

The Music Federation Live has launched its new Safe Spaces Policy as a response to the surge in spiking women at live events.

The policy, created in partnership with Strut Safe and Girls Against, will be implemented across all of TMF Live's show, and outlines a three-part structure which has guidance for post, during and aftershow procedures, and guidance for anyone feeling uncomfortable or witnessing harassment.

Sam Hong, head of live at TMF, said: “With the rise of spiking at live events ... it is important for us to ensure that our events are a safe community for attendees. The launch of our Safe Spaces Policy is our chance to make events more inclusive and we will be looking to expand this further throughout the years to come."

Jasmine Hodge, head of promotions at TMF, said: “As a female gig go-er I have experienced sexual assault at gigs countless times. Whether that be a dude unclipping my bra or me getting touched up in a crowd. As a female music journalist, I was asked by male artists to get changed into their merch in front of them and have had bands throw themselves upon me backstage. All of this I was too scared to report due to the false idea that this was the ‘industry standard’.

"Since working at The Music Federation, I can safely say, I have never felt more comfortable in my working environment. I also know that if anyone were to do this to me now, I would have the entire company behind me, believing me and supporting me; this is why we have created the safe spaces policy, so that others will hopefully feel as supported by our growing community as I do."

TMF Live is a london-based music promoter supplying live entertainment across the city and the UK.