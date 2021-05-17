The O2 announces Welcome Back series of full capacity shows

The O2 has announced a series of events that will see the arena welcome full capacity crowds for the first time since March 2020.

The Welcome Back Shows will take place across a number of months, starting in August, and promise to showcase a "diverse line-up of headline artists and performers". The first event to be confirmed is UK comedian Mo Gilligan + Friends and The Black British Takeover, which is scheduled for December 8.

The announcement follows the venue's hosting of last week's BRIT Awards, which was the first event to go ahead with a limited capacity audience as part of the government’s Event Research Programme.

Emma Bownes, VP of Programming for AEG Europe, owner and operator of The O2, said: “The Welcome Back Shows mark a really exciting moment for The O2 and for our fans, as we get ready to welcome full capacity crowds back to the venue after such a long period. We’re planning a stunning string of events that will bring the best in comedy, dance, afrobeat, rock and pop to London and give fans what they’ve been waiting for. We’re delighted to be launching our return season with the very best of British comedy and know that hearing The O2 arena roar with 20,000 laughs is the tonic we all need.”

Further acts for The Welcome Back Shows to be announced soon.

Steve Sayer, VP and general manager of The O2, added: “We’re ready to welcome full capacity crowds back to The O2 again, and The Welcome Back Shows are going to bring so much joy to fans who have been missing us almost as much as we’ve been missing them. We have created a truly spectacular programme of events to reopen the venue, and 2022 looks set to be our busiest ever.”

By James Hanley