The O2 awarded platinum status by Attitude is Everything

The O2 has been awarded platinum status by disability charity Attitude is Everything, in recognition of the venue’s commitment to improving accessibility for disabled fans, artists and staff.

The O2 is the first UK arena to achieve platinum status, having previously been the first UK arena to achieve gold status back in 2013.

The London venue has long worked closely with Attitude is Everything on their Live Events Access Charter, ensuring that across the venue there is clear understanding of the potential access requirements of deaf, disabled and neurodivergent visitors.

The Charter requires venues to demonstrate practical actions they have done to improve accessibility and an ongoing commitment to improve over time. Platinum awards are granted to venues that have demonstrated “long-term progress and innovation”.

Initiatives at The O2 a quarterly access forum with disabled customers and external consultants to advise on venue improvements based off of lived experiences; the introduction of sensory bags to support neurodivergent guests; and significant digital enhancements to ensure a fully accessible website and online customer journey, including the integration of Nimbus Access Card within the AXS ticketing platform to improve the ticket purchase flow for guests with accessibility requirements.

Sam Oldham, venue director at The O2, said: “As a passionate advocate for inclusivity and access at live event venues, I’m extremely proud of all the work that our teams do to make The O2 a truly accessible venue, and to have that recognised by Attitude Is Everything with the platinum award is a huge honour.

“The O2 is a world-leading venue, and with that comes a responsibility to drive change and pave the way for the wider industry, and we’re really proud to be doing that for accessibility as the first UK arena to achieve this award. Creating a best-in-class experience for all is at the heart of everything we do, so we will continue to take on feedback and work closely with Attitude Is Everything to build on this achievement moving forwards.”

Alex Covell, live events access manager at Attitude Is Everything, added: “We're thrilled that The O2 has been presented with the platinum Award for their exceptional commitment to accessibility and inclusion. For over a decade, The O2 has made significant strides in inclusive practices. Their comprehensive approach includes accessible recruitment processes; providing detailed, advanced information to audiences; excellent on-site facilities, such as their Changing Places and Safe Space; and innovative solutions such as haptic technology and sensory bags.

“The team at The O2 are dedicated to ongoing development and are fully committed to ensuring that everyone has the best event experience possible. Their efforts extend beyond the arena itself, as they inspire and collaborate with partners and other spaces to adopt inclusive practices, such as introducing ‘quiet hours' at the Virgin Media Gamepad. The platinum Award reflects The O2’s leadership in accessibility and their deep engagement with the disabled community.”

PHOTO: Luke Dyson