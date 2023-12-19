The O2 breaks record with 2.5 million arena tickets sold in 2023

The O2 has revealed that more than 2.5 million arena tickets were sold in 2023.

This record-breaking stat for the venue follows 2.3 million tickets being sold in 2022. There has been a 9.3% increase in year-on-year ticket sales since 2019 (excluding Covid years).

Since opening in 2007, The O2 has attracted more than 100 million visitors, sold over 30 million tickets, and most recently hosted its milestone 3,000th event with Tom Jones. In 2023, The O2 hosted 216 events across country music, hip-hop & rap, R&B, rock and comedy.

Steve Sayer, newly promoted senior vice president and general manager at The O2, said: “2023 has been a phenomenal year of milestones at The O2 – from headline performances with some of the world’s most iconic performers like Madonna and Elton John, to surpassing over 30 million tickets sold at the venue. Our record-breaking ticket sales continue to position The O2 as the world’s busiest arena and we look forward to building on this legacy in 2024 and beyond.”

It has also been a record-breaking year for Priority at The O2, with over 390,000 Priority tickets sold to O2 and Virgin Media customers this year – a 67% increase from 2022.

The O2 has also won a string of industry awards in 2023, including Best Visitor Experience at the Access All Areas Magazine Awards, Venue of the Year at the London Venue & Catering Awards, and The LIVE Green Award at The LIVE Awards.

The venue recently launched the Green Rider, a document intended to make live events at the venue more sustainable.

Alongside residencies with Madonna, Elton John and more, The O2 has also seen a rise in first timer performers in the arena this year, with 24 artists playing The O2 for the very first time, compared to 12 in 2022, including Ateez, Wu-Tang Clan, 21 Savage, SZA and Louis Tomlinson.

Steve Sayer added: “It really is thanks to the fans, but we also couldn’t provide a best-in-class experience at The O2 without the support of our partners, including our ticketing partner AXS, who have been integral to this record-breaking year of ticket sales, and our naming rights partner Virgin Media O2, who have had another incredible year with Priority tickets. Here’s to all of the fans, bands and brands who’ve supported us this year – we can’t wait for what’s to come in the new year.”

The venue is set to host the world’s first carbon-removed events in 2024, in collaboration with carbon removal experts CUR8 and sustainable event specialists A Greener Future, at The 1975’s headline shows in February 2024.