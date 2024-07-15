The O2 honours The Killers following 'phenomenal' six-night residency

The O2 has presented The Killers with a special award to mark their six-night residency at the venue.

The Rebel Diamonds tour, promoted by SJM Concerts, and with special guest Travis, stopped at The O2 on Thursday 4, Friday 5, Sunday 7, Monday 8, Wednesday 10 and Thursday 11 July.

Across the six nights, which celebrated the band’s 20 years of hits, there were over 105,000 tickets sold, which is the highest number for any music act at The O2 this year.

The Killers played a different set list each night, and even displayed the moment of England’s win against the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament (July 10), followed by a swift transition into their much-loved hit Mr Brightside. The moment in the arena then went viral online.

Matt Woolliscroft, promoter at SJM Concerts, said: “The six-night residency of The Killers at The O2 has been a phenomenal experience to be a part of. In the 20 years that I have been working with the band, the Rebel Diamonds tour has seen, in my opinion, their best performances, best production and best setlists. Every night the audience reaction and energy has been incredible.

“The night of the Euros semi-final at The O2 was a true once-in-a-lifetime ‘I was there’ moment, and it was a privilege to be in the room for it. Each time they tour the UK, I am left thinking that they can’t get any better live, then the next time they come over they once again reach new heights.”

Kirk M Sommer, global co-head of music at WME, said: “The Killers were my first signing more than two decades ago – it was love on first listen – and they continue to break records, warm hearts, and delight fans each and every night. It is a great privilege to be a part of their team and I was so proud to share in the joy of these record-breaking shows at The O2. After their monumental second Glastonbury headline performance in 2019, multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world in 2022, and their stunning Reading and Leeds headline sets last year, this six-night, sold-out run at London’s The O2 was the perfect capstone to the wildly successful Rebel Diamonds tour in the UK.

“It is exhilarating to see 20 years of hits performed live with conviction and surprises by a band at the top of their game. The audiences were electric. Congratulations to the band and whole team.”

Emma Bownes, vice president of venue programming for AEG Europe, added: “We were absolutely thrilled to welcome The Killers back to The O2 for six incredible shows. Everything about the show was truly world class – from the changing setlist, to the mammoth production, and of course the moment of absolute euphoria when the band transitioned from the England Euros win into one of the most iconic songs of all time – Mr Brightside. It’s truly been a residency to remember, and we hope to welcome The Killers back to The O2 in the future.”

The award presented by the venue is created with Jesmonite, a sustainable material which can be crushed and reused. It features imagery of The Killers’ shows at the venue, along with a piece of The O2’s own tent fabric.

The O2 is hosting headline performances this summer from Justin Timberlake, Megan Thee Stallion, Noah Kahan,Niall Horan, Jungle, and more over the coming months.

The Killers, Matt Woolliscroft – SJM Concerts and Emma Bownes – AEG Europe

PHOTOS: Chris Phelps