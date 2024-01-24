The O2 launches VIP members' club

The O2 has launched a new VIP members’ club, The NinetyThird by Qatar Airways.

The new premium space has been launched with naming rights partner Qatar Airways, as part of a multi-year deal.

Qatar Airways will have unique branding opportunities within the space and across the venue’s OOH and digital networks. Qatar Airways Privilege Club members will also have exclusive access to tickets for events through Privilege Club Collection, a new platform offering the opportunity to bid from a selection of curated experiences.

Thierry Antinori, chief commercial officer at Qatar Airways, said: “We are proud of this new partnership and to be the naming rights partner of this impeccable premium lounge at The O2 – The NinetyThird by Qatar Airways. The O2 Arena has hosted some of the world’s most iconic entertainers and events, bringing people together to witness culturally defining performances. We look forward to giving our Privilege Club members exclusive access to these experiences through Privilege Club Collection.”

Matt Botten, senior director, premium seating at The O2, said: “We’re so excited to be opening the doors to The NinetyThird by Qatar Airways, and to be doing this with a naming rights partner who so perfectly complements the level of premium hospitality that members can expect when visiting the space. It’s been our biggest investment in premium to date at The O2, and the attention to detail within the space is second to none – it really does reimagine what premium hospitality in a UK arena can offer.”

The new 300-capacity space will also be home to the Walkway, a retractable viewing platform 70ft above the arena floor, accessible only to members within the space.

Botten added: “The O2 has become synonymous with hosting some of the most iconic artist residencies over the last 16 years – from Prince and Elton John, to most recently six nights of Madonna. Up to this point, we’ve had an impressive 92 residencies at The O2, and it felt fitting to honour this new premium space as our 93rd, given that the design of the space has been so heavily influenced by our musical heritage. The NinetyThird by Qatar Airways is the ultimate space to entertain and be entertained, and we can’t wait to welcome members to enjoy the space for a packed year of world-class events at The O2.”

Set over 1,150 square metres, The NinetyThird by Qatar Airways is home to the arena’s first high-end, 50-seater, on-site restaurant and several premium bar areas, which are all exclusive to members. In addition to the main bar area, members can also visit The Golden Circle, a private, floating bar housed within the space, and Bar 1800, a cocktail bar serving a range of signature cocktails.

The O2 had a record-breaking year with over 2.5 million tickets sold in 2023. 2024 is set to be one of The O2’s biggest years yet for arena events, with artist residencies by Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975, Liam Gallagher, The Killers, Girls Aloud and Take That, each playing four nights or more at the venue.

The design of the new members club draws inspiration from the venue’s rich music heritage, and iconic moments at The O2 Arena.

The NinetyThird by Qatar Airways joins The O2’s broad range of premium offerings covering single event experiences to year-round access to annual memberships.