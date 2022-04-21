The O2's Christian D'Acuna promoted to senior director of programming

Christian D’Acuna has been promoted to senior director of programming (UK) at The O2.

D’Acuna was previously in the role of director at The O2.

The promotion sees him continue to lead on programming at The O2 alongside Emma Bownes, as well as joining Steve Homer’s team at AEG Presents and overseeing the programming initiatives of the three AEG Presents venues.

D’Acuna will run the industry-wide marketing and repositioning of the refurbished Wolverhampton Civic Halls, which is due to re-open in 2023. He will also work with the team at the 2,800-capacity Indigo venue at The O2 with a remit to expand the traditional music and comedy content.

Furthermore, D’Acuna will assist the leadership team at the Eventim Apollo.

Emma Bownes, VP of venue programming (Europe) at The O2, said: “Christian’s combination of tenacity and passion for music has been pivotal in the development of our event programming at The O2. He is extremely well liked and respected in the industry, and I am delighted that he will be using his considerable experience to support the teams at indigo at The O2, Eventim Apollo, and Wolverhampton Civic Halls.”

D’Acuna has worked at The O2 since 2012, when he joined as programming assistant.

Commenting on his promotion, D’Acuna said: “I’m really excited to have been given the opportunity to work on a broader range of AEG venues in the UK in addition to The O2, and am looking forward to working alongside the great teams we have at Eventim Apollo and Indigo at The O2. I can’t wait for the reopening of the legendary Civic Halls and The Wulfrum in Wolverhampton in early 2023, where we are already working with promoters and agents on an exciting calendar of events.”

As well as celebrating The O2’s 15th birthday in June, the arena will host over 200 events this year from UK and international artists including Dua Lipa, Little Mix, Billie Eilish, Queen + Adam Lambert, Kings Of Leon and many more