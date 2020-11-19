The O2's socially distanced Squeeze show postponed to February 2021

The O2's first live music event since the spring lockdown has been postponed to February 2021.

Squeeze had been due to play the London venue on Saturday. December 5, but the gig has now been rescheduled to Saturday, February 27 due to the current lockdown, which has created logistical concerns.

The gig would have seen the venue’s capacity reduced from 20,000 to 4,700, with extensive planning and a number of new safety measures put in place to welcome fans back to the arena safely.

We look forward to Squeeze performing in the arena next year Steve Sayer, The O2

Steve Sayer, VP and GM of The O2, said: “Our arena is the beating heart of The O2 and we hugely miss the live experiences that we’re used to sharing with our fans. It’s disappointing to have to delay this show but I would like to say how grateful we are for the support we’ve received from the industry, fans and our partners and we look forward to Squeeze performing in the arena next year.”

Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze commented: “I was really looking forward to the show at The O2 in December, to be back on the stage with our wonderful band, but of course everyone’s safety is paramount. With the show being rescheduled for February, that allows even more time to make this a very special evening. I wish you all well during these uncertain times. Stay safe.”

Chris Difford of Squeeze added: “At first I was sad to hear the show had to be moved but I'm now very excited that the show is rescheduled for February. It gives us all a chance to stay safe and focus on the future, when things I hope will start to open up again.”

In line with government measures, The O2 has temporarily closed its doors until Thursday, December 3.