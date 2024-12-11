The O2's ticket sales increase 3.5% in 2024... with more first-time headliners than ever before

The O2, owned and operated by AEG Europe, has achieved a consecutive year of record-breaking ticket sales, with over 2.6 million arena tickets sold in 2024 – a 3.5% increase on 2023’s previous record figure.

In addition to growth in the UK, AEG Europe has also announced a record-breaking year in Germany with events growth of 11.5% year-on-year.

In 2024, Uber Arena in Berlin hosted 1.8m fans across 176 events, with over one million people attending 150 events at Barclays Arena in Hamburg. Coupled with the success of Berlin’s Uber Eats Music Hall, who hosted 137 events, the demand for and investment in live experience showcases the strength of the entertainment market in Germany.

Across the year in the UK, The O2 hosted over 200 arena performances spanning music, comedy, sport and entertainment.

As well as multi-night performances from Liam Gallagher, The Killers and Olivia Rodrigo among others, The O2 welcomed back events including The BRIT Awards and C2C Festival.

In February, The O2 also made history by hosting the world’s first carbon-removed arena events at The 1975’s four headline shows, resulting in the extraction and removal of 545.9 tonnes – the equivalent yearly electricity usage of 395 average homes.

The O2 hosted more first-time headliners than ever before in 2024, with 41 artists taking to the stage for the first time, including Raye, Charli XCX, Mirror and IVE – a 70% increase on 2023. As programming continues to diversify, The O2 also achieved several record-breaking events across a broad range of genres in 2024.

Steve Sayer, senior vice president and general manager at The O2, said: “2024 is a year that will go down in history at The O2 for a multitude of reasons. We’re thrilled to report another year of record-breaking tickets sales, which is testament to the diversity and quality of our arena programming, with some truly iconic performances this year from Liam Gallagher, The Killers, Raye and so many others.

“But most importantly, in 2024 The O2 was at the forefront of driving industry change and challenging norms when we delivered the world’s first carbon removed arena events. In doing so, we were able to demonstrate a new event model which could transform the future of live events and ensure a more sustainable future.”

In a year where The O2 drew more than 10m visitors, the venue was also named as the first UK arena to achieve platinum accessibility status with disability charity Attitude Is Everything.

Sayer added: “The O2 isn’t a venue that rests on its laurels; we’re looking forward to an even bigger and better 2025, and to continue building on our legacy as the world’s busiest live entertainment arena.”

Looking ahead to 2025, The O2 will host an event with Formula 1 in February to mark the launch of their upcoming season, as well as a UK exclusive residency with Usher, who will play a 10-night run in April.

PHOTO: Luke Dyson