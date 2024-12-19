The O2 secures Commended status as A Greener Arena following sustainability initiatives

This year has seen a host of organisations from across the music industry tackle climate change and sustainability head on, and one of the leading lights in this regard has been London's The O2.

As reported in Music Week back in April, the venue – owned and operated by AEG Europe – linked up with The 1975 as they played the world’s first carbon-removed arena events, which resulted in the extraction and removal of 545.9 tonnes residual carbon per show, the equivalent yearly electricity usage of 395 average homes. This, too, followed years of action including initiatives like Billie Eilish’s Overheated, a multi-day climate-focused event which took place at The O2 during her Happier Than Ever tour dates in 2022.

Well, that hard work has certainly paid off. Today, The O2 has secured Commended status as A Greener Arena, certified by A Greener Future.

The Commended status recognises arenas that show ‘demonstrable improvements’ and ‘a significant engagement in reducing negative environmental and social impacts,’ and reflects the venue’s longstanding commitment to driving the sustainability agenda in the live industry.

The O2 has optimised energy efficiencies within the arena and made enhancements to waste management, with the full deployment of reusable cups and the installation of new waste sorting facilities both back and front-of-house, whilst also investing in electric powered vehicles to eradicate its fossil fuel emissions altogether. Work is set to continue into 2025 with the installation of electric forklifts for use across the full destination.

“From history-making moments like our carbon removed events, to the essential works we’ve done behind the scenes to create efficiencies and minimise waste and emissions, we’ve made incredible strides at The O2 this year and we’re proud to have this recognised by A Greener Future,” said Sam Booth, director of sustainability at AEG Europe. “The path to net zero is one that is constantly evolving, and we’re committed to continued innovation so that we can deliver world-class, sustainable events for our fans, bands, and brands.”

Claire O’Neil, CEO at A Greener Future, added: "We're really happy for The O2 and want to congratulate their team for all of their efforts to run a greener arena. When one of the most iconic venues takes visible action for a more sustainable live sector it reverberates throughout the industry. With all shoulders to the wheel, we look forward to seeing what will come next!"

This accolade concludes an action-packed month – and year – for The O2. Just last week, Music Week reported that the venue has achieved a consecutive year of record-breaking ticket sales, with over 2.6 million arena tickets sold in 2024 (read the full story here), whilst in November this year Emma Bownes, VP, programming, Europe, at AEG Europe & The O2, won Live Music Inspiration at the Music Week Women In Music Awards. You can read our full interview with Bownes to celebrate her award here.

PHOTO: Luke Dyson