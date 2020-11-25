The O2 to host Pete Tong Ibiza Classics livestream next month

The O2 is set to host its first music event since March with an Ibiza Classics livestream by Pete Tong, The Heritage Orchestra and Jules Buckley.

The show, which will not be open to fans, will be available to watch on LiveNow on Saturday, December 19.

Squeeze had originally been due to play the London venue on Saturday. December 5, but that gig has now been rescheduled to Saturday, February 27 due to the current lockdown.

It will be the first time The O2 has had any live music performed in the venue since March Christian D'Acuna, The O2

Christian D’Acuna, The O2 's programming director, said: “We are very excited that Pete Tong, The Heritage Orchestra and Jules Buckley are returning to The O2 with their Ibiza Classics show for a fifth consecutive year - no pandemic will get in the way of this annual tradition.

"It will be the first time The O2 has had any live music performed in the venue since March and despite there being no fans in the venue, it’s great to return to live with one of our favourite shows. We can’t wait to tune in on Saturday, December 19 and look forward to the return of fans for next years confirmed Pete Tong Ibiza Classics shows at The O2.”

Gareth Griffiths, head of sponsorship at O2, said: “Pete Tong, The Heritage Orchestra and Jules Buckley are one of the highlights of the year at The O2. We’re committed to supporting live entertainment even when we can’t enjoy it together in person. O2 customers love this show so we’re delighted to live stream via the Priority app, bringing the Ibiza magic, the music and Pete’s energy to people’s homes.”

Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics with The Heritage Orchestra and Jules Buckley was held at The O2 for the first time in December 2016 and has returned to sell-out crowds each year since. The live event will return with a live audience to The O2 on December 4-5, 2021.

Tong said: “2020, our whole year has been lost, no tours no shows no exceptions! We can’t be together in clubs or concert arenas BUT we can still put on a show for you. We’re going to perform from the floor of The O2 arena and broadcast it right into your homes. The rave will be back one day but for now we are going to make the most of what we have!”

Early bird tickets are priced at £10 and go on general sale at 9am on Friday, November 27.