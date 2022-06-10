The O2 unveils new sustainability measures in pursuit of net zero status

The O2 has announced a raft of new sustainability measures as it continues to push towards becoming a net zero venue.

The 20,000 capacity arena turns 15 this year and will be implementing changes to reduce the use of single use plastic, increase plant-based dining and encourage artists and fans to make responsible choices.

This weekend, the venue is hosting Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever tour, which coincides with the Overheated climate festival. Its catering partner, Levy, has committed to a fully vegan menu for the six Eilish shows. Working with Eilish on her ‘Green Rider’, The O2 is offering a fully vegan menu throughout the venue and has committed to removing its beef burger from the menu permanently.

The O2 is also working with Klimato to inform fans of the climate impact of the food available, which is a first for a venue of this scale. The arena is also the only venue on Eilish’s tour to go fully vegan for her visit. This policy will be reflected in the various drinks menus, too.

Levy has committed to reaching net zero at The O2 arena by 2025, a move that will play a key part in the venue’s overall strategy to hit net zero. The O2 and AEG Europe are working with A Greener Festival and will publish a full plan to hit net zero later this year.

It’s important that we help drive industry change in the space of sustainability Steve Sayer, The O2

John Langford, COO at AEG Europe said: “Finding ways to make both our venues across Europe and worldwide, as well as the wider live entertainment industry, more sustainable has never been more important, and we’re proud to be leading the charge as a company to help find and trial innovative solutions and help reduce our impact on the planet.”

Steve Sayer, VP & general manager at The O2 added: “We’re so proud to be taking real strides this month to becoming an even more sustainable venue here at The O2. Going fully vegan in the arena for six sold out show dates with Billie Eilish is no small task and is something that we know will really resonate with fans attending the shows. The reduction in single use plastic in The O2 arena is another huge step forward for us, as we work towards our A Greener Arena accreditation, and ultimately one day towards becoming net zero as a venue. As one of the world’s leading venues, it’s important that we help drive industry change in the space of sustainability and show that we can all make a difference, whilst continuing to still provide a best-in-class experience for the fans and artists.”

Meanwhile, the venue plans to install water dispensers for fans, who will be encouraged to bring reusable water bottles. These will need to be emptied prior to entry and fully collapsible.

The O2 has committed to using recyclable paper cups in all areas of the arena, including backstage. The venue has also removed all plastic bags from merchandise units and is introducing fabric wristbands made from 100% recycled PET plastic for the first time this month. Less than 1% of waste at The 02 goes to landfill every year, while the venue has surpassed its waste, water and greenhouse gas emissions targets every year since 2010.

Last month, The O2 and AXS won at the Music Week Week Awards for their digital ticketing Innovation, which eliminates over one million paper tickets being printed each year.