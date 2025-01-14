The Weeknd cancels Rose Bowl concert and pushes back album amid LA wild fires

The Weeknd has cancelled this month’s Rose Bowl concert in California and pushed back his album release as a result of the LA wild fires.

The huge stadium show was originally scheduled for January 25, the day after the release of new album Hurry Up Tomorrow. The record has been delayed by a week.

The concert, promoted by Live Nation, was set to be a one-night-only celebration of the new album in Pasadena, debuting a new production with the stage taking over the floor of the stadium.

For tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically.

In an Instagram post, The Weeknd wrote: “Out of respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County, I am canceling the Rose Bowl concert originally scheduled for January 25th. This city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time.

"In light of this, I have also decided to push the release of my album to January 31st. My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild.”

Universal Music Group, which is releasing The Weeknd’s album, has announced that it is cancelling its Grammy-related events to divert resources to relief efforts.

PHOTO: Wagner Meier and Pedro Viela / Getty Images