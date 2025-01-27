The Who, Sex Pistols and more to perform at Roger Daltrey's Teenage Cancer Trust concert series

Roger Daltrey’s Teenage Cancer Trust concert series is returning to the Royal Albert Hall in March this year, with performances from The Who, The Corrs, Glen Matlock of the Sex Pistols, James Arthur, Frank Carter and Paul Cook, Steve Jones and comedian Micky Flanagan.

TikToker and podcaster GK Barry has also been revealed as the face of the charity's 2025 Royal Albert Hall series, as well as its latest ambassador, and she will be performing along with the star-studded line-up. Her show and ambassadorship are set to mark a new era for the Royal Albert Hall concert series, which was founded in 2000 by The Who’s Daltrey. While he stepped back from figurehead duties last year, Daltrey remains an honorary patron of the charity.

To mark the 25th anniversary of Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall, the British artist and Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett has also re-designed his Teenage Cancer Trust logo for 2025.

“I went to a Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall gig in 2024 and it was such an amazing night, so it’s incredible that as well as becoming a new ambassador for the charity, I’m also performing at the gigs alongside such iconic names,” said Barry. “I wanted to get involved with Teenage Cancer Trust because a lot of my followers are teenagers and young people. I think it's so amazing to support a cause that could help my audience and their friends or a loved one. Being a teenager is hard enough as it is, so if there’s anything I can do alongside the charity to help to support the people they work with, I’m there!”

“We are delighted that some of the biggest names from across the music, and entertainment industry are performing at this year's Teenage Cancer Trust gigs at the Royal Albert Hall,” said Kate Collins, chief executive of Teenage Cancer Trust. “We couldn’t be more grateful for their commitment to raising funds for young people with cancer. These concerts have raised a phenomenal £34 million to fund Teenage Cancer Trust’s work across the UK – making our specialist support possible so that young people with cancer get the expert, individual care and support they need at this unique and critical stage of their lives. They would not exist without Roger Daltrey, who remains a tireless honorary patron for the charity and is unstoppable in his support for young people with cancer. We’re deeply thankful to everyone who is involved in making these concerts possible – from the artists and the teams to the people who buy tickets to the shows. This year’s line-up will be an incredible week of live music and comedy that you won’t want to miss. We’re very excited to welcome GK Barry as our newest Teenage Cancer Trust ambassador.”

Jamie Johnson, head of music and entertainment at Teenage Cancer Trust, added: “I see firsthand the incredible impact the music and entertainment industry can make when it rallies behind a cause. The Royal Albert Hall shows are a cornerstone of our charity’s work, and their success is only possible thanks to the unwavering support of artists, managers, agents, promoters, crew, and our generous audiences. The support of the music and entertainment industry remains vital to ensuring we can continue this life-changing work.”

Steve Jones commented: "After an incredible 2024, we are itching to get going again this year and what better way than on home territory at a venue that wouldn't have let us near it back in the day! Albert will be turning in his tomb. It's an honour to help this great charity."

Andrea Corr said: “We're thrilled to be performing at the Royal Albert Hall for Teenage Cancer Trust. This charity is close to our hearts because it provides essential care and support to young people facing the toughest battles of their lives. Music has an incredible way of bringing people together and inspiring hope. Being part of this event means so much to us, not only as performers but as admirers of the work Teenage Cancer Trust does. It will be a special night.”

“I’ve always admired the great work Teenage Cancer Trust does for young people when they are going through such difficult times," added James Arthur. "It’s an honour to be asked to be part of it and I can’t wait to perform to support the great work that the charity does.”

Royal Albert Hall Show Dates:

Monday, March 24: Frank Carter and Paul Cook, Steve Jones, Glen Matlock of the Sex Pistols plus special guests Kid Kapichi and The Molotovs

Tuesday, March 25: A night of comedy hosted by Micky Flanagan

Wednesday, March 26: James Arthur plus special guests

Thursday, March 27: The Who plus special guests Level 42

Friday, March 28: The Corrs plus special guests

Saturday, March 29: GK Barry Live! With very special guests

Sunday, March 31: The Who plus special guests Level 42