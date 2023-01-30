The Who to play with orchestra on first UK tour in six years

The Who have announced a UK tour which will see the band performing with a full orchestra each night.

The group’s first UK tour in six years is promoted by Robomagic. It takes place from July 6-23 with dates in Hull, Edinburgh, London, Derby, Bristol, Durham, St Helens and Brighton. UB40 featuring Ali Campbell will join them on the bill across all regional shows except for The O2 London and Edinburgh Castle dates.

Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and band will be performing music from throughout the band’s nearly 60-year career, including sections devoted to classic albums Tommy and Quadrophenia, as well as songs from their 2019 WHO album, their first studio release in 13 years.

The 2023 UK shows include Edinburgh Castle, the band’s first show in the Scottish capital in over 40 years, as well as shows in Derby, their first since 1966, The O2 London, Durham and Brighton cricket grounds. The gigs follow last year’s The Who Hits Back tour of the US. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, February 3.

The 2023 UK tour will feature The Who’s full live band comprised of guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls, along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder.

The Who wound up their Who Hits Back tour of the US in November last year having played in more than 30 cities. Most of the orchestral arrangements were by arranger, composer and conductor David Campbell.

“Having not toured the UK for six years, it's great that at this time of our careers we have the chance to go to places that are not on the usual touring map, Edinburgh Castle and Derby, as well as the other cities across the country that we haven’t been to for decades, it will make this very special for me,” said Roger Daltrey. “This opportunity will give our UK Who fans the chance to hear our current show, which, with the addition of an orchestra, takes our music to new heights.”

Pete Townshend added: “Roger initially christened this tour with an orchestra ‘Moving On!’ I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose. I’m really looking forward to bringing this show to the UK."

The Who are calling upon fans to add an optional £1 donation onto their ticket price at point of sale in support of Teenage Cancer Trust. Daltrey has been the driving force behind Teenage Cancer Trust’s Royal Albert Hall concerts since they began in 2000,

In July 2019, The Who headlined Wembley Stadium in London for the first time in 40 years. The show was the only UK date on their Moving On Tour and featured the band accompanied by an over 50-piece orchestra.

The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley will be released on March 31 as a limited edition yellow, orange & red 3LP set, triple black vinyl, 2CD/Blu-Ray set which features the audio remixed in Dolby Atmos and single CD edition.



THE WHO WITH ORCHESTRA UK TOUR 2023

July 6 - Sewell Group Craven Park, Hull

July 8 - Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh

July 9 - Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh

July 12 - The O2, London

July 14 - The Incora County Ground, Derby

July 16 - Badminton Estate, Bristol

July 19 - Seat Unique Riverside, Durham

July 21 - Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens

July 23 - The 1st Central County Ground, Brighton