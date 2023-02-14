This Is The Kit to play newly renovated Bristol Beacon

This Is The Kit are among a list of yet to be announced artists who will be performing in the newly renovated Bristol Beacon next year.

Following its five year transformation, Bristol Beacon is set to reopen on November 30 this year, revealing new performance spaces including the 2000 plus capacity Beacon Hall, the 500 capacity Lantern Hall and the new 200 capacity Weston Cellar.

Whilst the full reopening programme is yet to be announced, some of the first events which will be taking place in the venue include the return of Simple Things Festival for its tenth edition (and the first time since 2019), as well as a series of shows from artists such as Jools Holland and Bootleg Beatles, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and music collective Penguin Cafe.

There will also be comedy shows announced from John Robins and Ross Noble.

“We’re delighted to be able finally to confirm the reopening date,” said Louise Mitchell, chief executive of Bristol Beacon. “The team are busy putting the finishing touches to our opening season, where we will be showcasing a number of commissions and UK premieres, and inviting all of our city’s communities into the Beacon to explore the new spaces, celebrating creativity and inclusivity in a way that only Bristol can. In the meantime, we’re delighted to announce we’ll be welcoming back some fantastic artists and festivals and putting our first tickets on sale.”

Thomas Frost, co-founder of Simple Things Festival, said “The reopening of Bristol Beacon is one of the most significant moments for the city and it will be great to be back at our spiritual home for our 10th edition. The Beacon will be such an integral part of Bristol’s music scene, championing grassroots and local artists as well as supporting projects and events from every genre of music. We’re working with the team to really utilise every part of the building which will give us a great new dynamic for our tenth anniversary.”