Ticketing marketplace Tixr opens London office

Primary ticketing and live event commerce marketplace Tixr has opened a London office as part of its strategic expansion into continental Europe.

Industry veteran Stephanie Rosa has been appointed to serve as managing director of the London operation. She will lead a new local team to build upon the company’s roster of partners in the region and growth in North America.

The move marks the tech-based company’s latest international launch, following the expansion of its operations into Canada in March. Tixr’s growing organic business throughout continental Europe was initially via North American clients expanding their footprints overseas.

Recent partnerships in Europe include Space Ibiza, Eden Nightclub in Ibiza, Kisstory radio and its festival, F.A.T. International, RuPaul’s Dragcon, Dreamhack, Uptown Festival, Dublin ComicCon, Leicestershire County Cricket Club, Egg London, E1 Series, Brockwell Live, Aramco Team Series and London’s brewery Signature Brew.

Most recently, Tixr partnered with Forbidden Forest Festival, which took place earlier last month. This year’s festival drew more than 20,000 attendees over the three days. Tickets for next year’s festival, the first to be handled under the new Tixr deal, go on sale to the general public later this year.

“The word is out about Tixr, I couldn’t be more excited to lead our UK operations and European expansion from our new London office,” said Stephanie Rosa. “There’s no modern platform more capable of servicing such a wide array of complex events, and the opportunities in the region are immense.

“The fantastic regional team we’ve built is honoured to partner with iconic sell-out festivals like Forbidden Forest that value design, innovation, and share in our mission to deliver the best fan experience possible, starting with the ticket.”

Before relocating to London for her newly created role, Rosa served as Tixr’s director of partnerships and sales operations. She joined Tixr from UK-based Festicket, which was acquired by Lyte in 2022, where she served as vice president of sales, North America.

"Each year we set out to deliver extraordinary customer experiences", said Laura Ball, marketing director at Forbidden Forest Festival. "When we selected Tixr as our trusted ticketing partner for 2025 and beyond, we knew each year we could collaborate to further raise the bar and deliver a best-in-class experience for our Forbidden Forest customers".

Since its inception, Santa Monica-based Tixr has processed nearly $2 billion in transactions through its commerce platform.