Ticketing platform Dice launches in Miami with Club Space

Live events app Dice has officially launched in Miami, continuing its expansion in the US.

The launch begins with the announcement of an exclusive ticketing deal with the city's dance music venue Club Space.

Club Space hosts hundreds of thousands of music fans at its 150+ events per year, and will now be powered by Dice. The 2,000 capacity nightclub will utilise Dice's mobile platform that locks tickets to smartphones, thereby eliminating resale and ensuring fair pricing.

Dice president Russ Tannen said: "Miami’s wonderfully diverse music scene, from Latin to House, has always been on our mind as we bring our connected event discovery and ticketing experience to more fans across the US. Our launch partners at Club Space have cultivated an institution in the Miami scene for over two decades that is now globally recognised as one of the world’s best clubs. Dice is ready for Miami and fans in Miami are ready for Dice.”

Club Space co-owner Coloma Kaboomsky added: “I am delighted to be partnering with Dice. They are a safe and fun way for the members of our community to get tickets to our events. Their platform offers phenomenal technology and programming in line with our vision of the future and for the present what is most important, 24/7 customer service.”

Dice arrived in the US in 2019. Dice has also recently expanded its operations across Europe. Last month, the company announced its arrival in Germany after successful launches in the UK, France, Italy and Spain.