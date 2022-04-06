Ticketing platform Dice undergoes rebrand

Ticketing and discovery platform Dice has unveiled a new brand identity – and the first logo change in the company's eight-year history.

The overhaul is being led by Dice's executive creative director, Patrick Duffy, and the Dice creative team. The new brand proposition is 'find the fan in everyone', which chimes with the platform's ambition to unlock and discover the best of live culture.

The new logo, nicknamed 'the fan', takes inspiration from the Dice diamond, while giving it new character that intends to, according to the press release, "capture the sense of anticipation that we feel in the moments before a show starts". To fit with this new persona, a bespoke typeface has been developed, named 'Foggy' after the company's global head of music, Andrew Foggin.

The team has also created several animations of the fan and a new set of colourful assets – what Dice has called 'vibrations' – to represent the energy of fans at a live show.

Patrick Duffy, executive creative director at Dice, said: “Even though Dice is continuing to scale rapidly, we’re still intimately connected to fan culture, and we wanted a symbol and brand that brought that to life.

“Our new brand is all about what fans do day in, day out to celebrate their love of artists. Whether it’s making zines and hand-drawing signs to hold up at live shows, or tattooing their bodies with their favourite lyrics, we wanted to create a new identity that captured the pure and simple expression of fandom in a way that remains true to the energy and emotion of live events. What we’ve landed on recognises the vibrance of our fan community as well as the visceral emotion and feeling of togetherness that makes people return to live events again and again.”

The new creative has gone live today on the Dice app, website and social media channels.