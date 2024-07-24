Ticketmaster expands in Africa with Quicket acquisition

Ticketmaster is acquiring Quicket, a major player in Africa’s event and festival ticketing, to further support the rapidly growing live events market across the continent.

Having launched in the market in 2022, Ticketmaster serves some of South Africa’s leading festivals, sports, music, theatre and venue clients. The partnership with Quicket will offer solutions for events of all sizes, from small clubs to large festivals and stadiums.

Established in 2011, Quicket has built a ticketing platform to service the domestic and broader African markets.

With Quicket’s expanding operations in Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, Zambia and Botswana, the acquisition will allow more African venues, artists and promoters to benefit from the company’s regional expertise and Ticketmaster's global reach and service. It will also enable the expansion of digital technologies, like secure encrypted mobile tickets, across the continent.

Partnering with Quicket will supercharge our mission to elevate Africa's dynamic live events to the global spotlight they truly deserve Mark Yovich

Mark Yovich, president, Ticketmaster, said: “Africa is home to some of the most passionate fans in the world who we have the privilege of connecting to the events they love, simply and securely. Our commitment to delivering top-tier tools for promoters, venues, and artists is unwavering. Partnering with Quicket will supercharge our mission to elevate Africa's dynamic live events to the global spotlight they truly deserve. Together, we are igniting a new era of unparalleled growth for African entertainment."

James Tagg, managing director, Quicket, said: “The passion for live entertainment is at the heart of African culture. Over the past 13 years, we've empowered event creators across the continent to deliver exceptional experiences through our ticketing platform. Partnering with Ticketmaster marks a landmark moment in connecting African artists to a global audience and enhancing the experience for local fans and promoters alike.”

Under the leadership of managing director James Tagg, Quicket will continue to operate as a standalone business unit from Cape Town.