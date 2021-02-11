Ticketmaster launches global livestream platform

Ticketmaster's US music and international artist services teams have come together to form a new global music team and launch a dedicated livestream service worldwide

Ticketmaster Livestream will provide a global and cohesive offering to artists for their virtual events by maximising Ticketmaster’s expertise, marketing and reach on a worldwide scale.

David Marcus, who is now EVP of global music, will head up the team and work with SVP of artist services Sam Isles on ticketing solutions for artists at every stage of their career.

“The live experience is the ultimate moment of connection between an artist and fan, and it’s our job to power these moments,” said Marcus. “Now with this expansion, our offering is a global one-stop-shop run by a global team with local expertise. Our mission is to work with artists to make it as easy as possible for fans to experience the live music they love.”

The move follows the success of the livestream campaign with Niall Horan, in partnership with Driift, which sold more than 125,000 tickets. Ticketmaster has also powered virtual ticketing for successful livestreams from Dua Lipa, RBD, Megan Thee Stallion, Mika, Glass Animals, Sam Smith, Biffy Clyro and Dermot Kennedy.

Operating in over 10 languages and 135 currencies, the streaming-dedicated ticketing platform has already sold tickets for virtual events to fans in more than 180 countries.

“Our technology quickly pivoted to selling streaming tickets at scale, and the acceleration in artists going virtual to engage has been remarkable, so too is the readiness of fans to pay to access their favourite artists in this way,” said Marcus.

“The beauty of virtual shows is that we’re seeing global viewing – performances in London or LA are selling tickets to fans in New Zealand, Spain or Singapore, it’s revolutionising the way artists can connect. Nothing will replace the live experience, but this represents a new form of entertainment with its own rewards, and it’s definitely something that will remain for years to come.”