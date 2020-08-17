Ticketmaster promotes leading exec trio

Ticketmaster has promoted three prominent executives, global president Jared Smith, president of international Mark Yovich and president of North America Amy Howe.

Smith has been made the company's global chairman and Yovich (pictured) becomes global president, while Howe has been upped to global COO.

The move is understood to be part of the Live Nation-owned company's push to align its North American and international business operations into a single entity.

Live Nation revenue fell 98% year-on-year in Q2 2020 as concerts ground to a halt due to the pandemic, according to the company's latest financial results.

Ticketmaster generated a loss of around $79 million (£59m) in service fees during the quarter after recording refunds for 11 million tickets across 42,000 shows.

However, the entertainment giant said 86% of concert-goers had opted to keep tickets for rescheduled shows - reinforcing its expectations of a "robust outdoor summer season" in 2021.

In February, Ticketmaster expanded into Asia, acquiring Tixcraft in Taiwan and launching Ticketmaster Singapore, increasing its global presence to 32 countries.