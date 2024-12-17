Ticketmaster reveals its line-up of Breakthrough acts for live music in 2025

Ticketmaster has revealed its line-up of Breakthrough acts set to impact live music in 2025.

Amid a flurry of tips list from various platforms, the ticketing company’s focus is on new and developing talent building in the live sector.

The 10 acts selected for 2025 Breakthrough by Ticketmaster UK include Top 5 artist Myles Smith, whose UK tour in February includes a date at Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

Orla Gartland, who has two charting solo albums and another with Fizz, makes the Breakthrough list. Rising singer-songwriter Alessi Rose, who recently signed to Warner Chappell, is also among the 10 names tipped by Ticketmaster.

Supporting artists at this stage of their journey is a huge part of what we do at Ticketmaster Andrew Parsons

The full list of 10 artists for 2025 are below:

Alessi Rose

Amble

Aziya

Killowen

Lyvia

Myles Smith

Orla Gartland

Sammy Virji

Sienna Spiro

Swim School

Andrew Parsons, managing director Ticketmaster UK, said: “These 10 acts are bringing something fresh, real, and exciting to the music scene – they’re exactly the kind of talent fans crave right now. Supporting artists at this stage of their journey is a huge part of what we do at Ticketmaster, giving them a platform to connect with bigger audiences. We can’t wait to see the heights they hit in 2025.”

Previous Ticketmaster Breakthrough lists tipped Central Cee, Wet Leg, FLO and The Last Dinner Party, whose debut album charted at No.1 in the UK.