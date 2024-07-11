Ticketmaster teams up with YolanDa Brown's Soul Mama

Ticketmaster is teaming up with Soul Mama, the new music venue and restaurant founded by YolanDa Brown OBE DL and Adetokunbo “T” Oyelola.

Soul Mama will be opening its doors this September on the ground floor of The Gantry, a Design Hotel in Stratford, and aims to become a significant cultural landmark in East London.

The venue will use Ticketmaster’s Universe platform for ticketing services, which gives event organisers complete control over creating, customising and publishing events instantly. Soul Mama will also be using Ticketmaster Local, a discoverability platform highlighting grassroots venues throughout the UK, to further extend the venue's reach to new audiences.

With plans to present a diverse range of live music genres including jazz, soul, gospel, and reggae, Soul Mama will be hosting performances from various well-known acts such as UK soul artist Omar, Snarky Puppy’s Bill Laurence, YellowJackets and Terri Walker. To mark its launch, Soul Mama will kick off with a special three-night event headlined by Brown herself.

The venue will also be host to events like comedy nights, fireside chats, family concerts and more.

“We look forward to bringing Soul Mama to life, supporting independent artists and championing a venue that truly cares about diversity,” said Tim Goom, client development director, music at Ticketmaster. “YolanDa and T have done incredibly with their record-breaking Kickstarter campaign, and we can't wait to see how Soul Mama will change the game for live music.”

YolanDa Brown said: "Having Ticketmaster as our venue ticketing partner is a significant boost for Soul Mama. This collaboration not only underscores the importance of supporting grassroots music venues but also amplifies our mission to provide a platform for emerging artists. We aim to create a space where diversity in music and venue ownership thrives, ensuring that every artist and visitor feels a sense of belonging and community as we build this special venue together."