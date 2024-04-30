TikTok and CTS Eventim partner on ticketing feature

TikTok and CTS Eventim have partnered to enable artists to boost live ticket sales by connecting with millions of users on the platform.

The new ticketing feature gives artists a channel through which they can reach fans and market their live dates globally. When users see an artist's video on TikTok, they can discover tour dates and buy tickets through CTS Eventim from within the TikTok platform.

It follows TikTok ticketing partnerships with AXS and Ticketmaster.

Any certified artist on TikTok in one of the participating countries can use the feature to grow their audience. It is rolling out now in Germany, with other markets to follow.

Michael Kümmerle, global music partnership development lead, TikTok, said: "We are very excited to launch this new partnership in Germany, where Eventim holds a strong position in the ticketing market. We want to give artists the opportunity to promote their live dates and drive ticket sales through great partners like Eventim, and we look forward to bringing this opportunity to artists all over the world in the near future."

Alexander Ruoff, COO, CTS Eventim, said: "As a partner to artists and concert promoters in Europe and globally, we’re always looking for ways to enrich our services to them. Artists gain incredible reach through the TikTok platform – so we’re delighted this new partnership will allow them to translate that reach into an effective new marketing channel."