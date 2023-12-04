TikTok and Ticketmaster expand partnership into more than 20 markets

TikTok and Ticketmaster are expanding their ticketing partnership into more than 20 new markets. It follows the beta launch in the US in 2022.

The partnership is launching for the first time in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Spain and Sweden.

Any certified artist on TikTok in participating countries can use the Ticketmaster ticketing feature to promote their live dates and connect with fans around the globe.

Fans worldwide can discover and buy tickets for events through Ticketmaster directly within the TikTok platform.

“The in-app feature empowers artists to promote their live dates to new and existing fans on TikTok, helping them expand their audiences globally and build their careers, simply by allowing them to add their Ticketmaster event links to their videos before publishing,” said a statement.

The partnership has so far seen ticketing campaigns for both established and emerging artists, comedians and sports teams, including Niall Horan, The Kooks, Burna Boy and Shania Twain. There have been more than 2.5 billion views of videos utilising the in-app features since its beta launch.

Michael Kümmerle, global music partnership development lead, TikTok, said: “This is an exciting moment for the millions of passionate music fans in the TikTok community. By enabling fans to buy tickets directly through TikTok, we're giving artists the opportunity to reach ticket buyers in a whole new way and change the game for live events around the world. As we bring fans closer to the artists and events they love, we hope to deliver further value to all artists throughout all stages of their careers and provide more opportunities for a growing fanbase. We are very excited to see how our partnership with Ticketmaster will develop over time.”

Michael Chua, VP global business development & strategic partnerships, Ticketmaster, said: “Today’s music lives on a global stage and the demand for 'live' has never been greater. Through our partnership, TikTok and Ticketmaster are empowering artists to easily connect their content to event discovery and ticket purchase in-app making it easier than ever for fans around the world to experience their favourite artists live.”