TikTok launches global ticketing and music discovery partnership with AXS

TikTok has formed a global ticketing partnership with AXS.

The feature is now live in the UK, US, Sweden and Australia. Any certified artist on TikTok can use the in-app ticketing feature to promote their AXS live dates.

“The in-app feature empowers artists to promote their live dates to new and existing fans on TikTok, helping them expand their audiences globally and build their careers, simply by allowing them to add their AXS event links to their videos before publishing,” said a statement on the partnership.

TikTok is now an official discovery partner in the AXS Anywhere programme, along with Spotify, Bandsintown and others. AXS Anywhere allows venues, artists and partners to drive additional sales and revenue by reaching fans with targeted ticket offers and experiences.

Michael Kümmerle, global music partnership development lead, TikTok, said: "TikTok's partnership with AXS allows us to connect millions of users with legendary artists, venues, and festivals, and allows artists to promote their live dates and reach their audience in a whole new way. We are very excited to start this journey with AXS and look forward to supporting the further growth of ticketing on TikTok in the future."

"TikTok has become one of the most important global platforms for music content attracting an incredible community of artists and fans," said Marc Ruxin, chief strategy officer for AXS. “By combining the reach and influence of TikTok artists with AXS’ global ticketing platform, the partnership will provide seamless ticket-buying access to some of the world’s most iconic venues, festivals, and tours. This is the perfect example of discovery-driven content and commerce for music fans!”