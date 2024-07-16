TikTok partners with Eventbrite on ticket sales and event promotion

TikTok has partnered with global events marketplace Eventbrite.

The link-up will enable event creators to promote their events and sell tickets across a wide range of categories.

The new partnership will allow the global TikTok community to sell tickets to their own events. Any Eventbrite creator or TikTok user can add Eventbrite links directly to their videos, to aid discovery and open up ticket purchases within the app.

The tool is designed to benefit local and independent event creators by offering a platform that helps grow their presence.

It follows TikTok’s recent agreement with CTS Eventim on live ticket sales.

"We're giving creators a simple way to jump into trending conversations and bring online communities together in real life through events they’re passionate about,” said Ted Dworkin, chief product officer at Eventbrite. “With this partnership, millions of people can now easily discover and attend the best events in their cities, right from where the conversation is happening – on TikTok."

“TikTok is a global community of over a billion people, who share their real-world joy, passions and experiences with other like-minded users,” said Isaac Bess, global head of distribution partnerships, TikTok. “Eventbrite has the same ultimate goal: to connect communities, whether it be at festivals, concerts or neighbourhood gatherings. Our partnership with Eventbrite will help event creators to connect with the TikTok community, and introduce a wealth of fantastic real-world events to our users.”

"TikTok and Eventbrite share a common ethos of supporting and enabling independent and entrepreneurial creators,” said Lindsey Kelt Zikry, global product partnerships lead, TikTok. “Our partnership with Eventbrite opens up the doors for any TikTok user to become an event creator and engage the millions of people on TikTok who are continually looking for interesting and innovative things to do."

The new feature is available in all countries where both TikTok and Eventbrite services are available. Eligible events must be in-person, publicly listed on Eventbrite, have paid tickets and occur within the next 90 days (or 180 days for music events).