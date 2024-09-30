Tixel selected as official resale platform for You Me At Six's farewell tour

You Me At Six have selected global ticket marketplace Tixel as the official resale platform for their farewell tour.

The Final Nights Of Six tour is set to kick off a massive 80-plus date run across the US, UK, Europe and Australia on October 9. It will celebrate the band’s 20 years together and give fans one last chance to see them perform live.

With a slate of sold-out dates, and new dates added in response to fan demand, You Me At Six and Raw Power Management wanted to take a proactive approach to protecting fans, including tickets traded in the secondary market.

It follows the government’s announcement of a consultation on secondary ticketing and the impact of dynamic pricing in the primary market.

You Me At Six said: “There are a lot of cowboys out there and having a legitimate place where fans can trade tickets is so important to us. We want to ensure that everyone who attends a show on our final tour is an actual fan and that everyone has paid a fair price, and Tixel allows us to do that.”

The tour concludes in London with an O2 Academy Brixton date (April 2) and two nights at OVO Arena Wembley on April 3-4.

Tixel describes itself as a fan-first, fair ticket resale marketplace that utilises technology to swiftly detect suspected fraudulent activity and bots attempting to snap tickets up first, and validate the authenticity of tickets. Tixel caps the price of resale tickets at the face value of the ticket and fees, which removes the potential for scalping.

Matt Kaplan, Tixel’s head of UK and Europe, said: “We really admire artists that show the kind of dedication to their fans that You Me At Six does, from announcement to encore. We agree – people shouldn’t have to pay grossly marked up prices to access tickets and no-one should be left outside the venue with a fake ticket in hand. We’re excited to support the band in making this final tour a memorable experience for as many fans as possible.”

Fans are encouraged to purchase The Final Nights At Six tickets through the relevant primary ticketing platforms where there are tickets available. For sold-out shows, they can purchase a ticket or join the waitlist for tickets as they become available at Tixel.

This collaboration was made possible by Create Racket, a social agency advising the band on content & brand partnerships.