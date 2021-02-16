Tobacco Dock Virtual reveals opening weekend line-up

The line-up has been announced for the Tobacco Dock Virtual opening weekend, which is free to attend across all platforms and devices.

Music Week first revealed the plans from electronic music promoters LWE for a virtual clubbing series based around the Tobacco Dock venue in east London. When clubs re-open following the pandemic, Tobacco Dock Virtual will become a hybrid model of live and online events.

Taking place on Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3, 2021, the two-day Easter Weekend features 50 artists playing across four arenas at the immersive, virtual venue, including Chase & Status, Adam Beyer, Wilkinson, Hot Since 82, Patrick Topping, Eats Everything, Skream, Nastia, Camo & Krooked, Flava D, Sherelle, Imogen, Emerald, Mollie Collins and more.

Tobacco Dock Virtual is a collaboration between LWE and virtual live events platform Sansar, which sees the London venue recreated for online users. It will bevailable on mobile, Mac, tablet, PC, or VR through the Sansar app or any browser without need for specialist equipment.

Livestream and media partner Beatport will also broadcast sets across Facebook, Youtube, Twitch and Beatport.com.

Replicating the social experience as closely as possible, partygoers can meet and catch up with friends, throw shapes on the dancefloor and explore the cavernous venue together. Adding to the shared experience, a range of games can also be enjoyed, including the customisation of avatars, quests and challenges.

Good Friday’s opening show celebrates house and techno, while Saturday’s programme brings together big names in drum & bass. The full line-up is below.

TOBACCO DOCK OPENING WEEKEND FULL LINE-UP



Friday April 2, 2021



Great Gallery:

A-Z:

Emerald

Enzo Siragusa

Hot Since 82

Skream

Syreeta

Car Park:

A-Z:

Adam Beyer

Helena Star

Imogen

Nastia

Sasha

Terrace:

A-Z:

Alisha

Eats Everything

Eliza Rose

Jaden Thompson

Patrick Topping

Little Gallery: Mr After-Party

A-Z:

East End Dubs

Lily Rivers

Miky J B2B Knowhat

Riva Starr

Siggy Smalls

Saturday April 3, 2021



Great Gallery: RTRN II Jungle

Chase & Status

+ special guest TBA

A-Z:

Bou

Irah

Sherelle

Tim Reaper

Car Park: Hospitality

A-Z:

Camo & Krooked

Flava D

King of The Rollers & Inja

Lens & Tempza

Metrik

Whiney feat. Inja, Subten, Parly B & Truthos Mufasa

Terrace: UKF presents Hyper Vision

Wilkinson

+ special guest TBA

A-Z:

A.M.C.

Mollie Collins

Notion

TS7

Little Gallery: Keep Hush

A-Z:

Angel D’Lite

Bailey Ibbs

Decibella

Ila Brugal

Tailor Jae

Tim Reaper