Tobacco Dock Virtual reveals opening weekend line-up

The line-up has been announced for the Tobacco Dock Virtual opening weekend, which is free to attend across all platforms and devices.
Music Week first revealed the plans from electronic music promoters LWE for a virtual clubbing series based around the Tobacco Dock venue in east London. When clubs re-open following the pandemic, Tobacco Dock Virtual will become a hybrid model of live and online events.
Taking place on Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3, 2021, the two-day Easter Weekend features 50 artists playing across four arenas at the immersive, virtual venue, including Chase & Status, Adam Beyer, Wilkinson, Hot Since 82, Patrick Topping, Eats Everything, Skream, Nastia, Camo & Krooked, Flava D, Sherelle, Imogen, Emerald, Mollie Collins and more.
Tobacco Dock Virtual is a collaboration between LWE and virtual live events platform Sansar, which sees the London venue recreated for online users. It will bevailable on mobile, Mac, tablet, PC, or VR through the Sansar app or any browser without need for specialist equipment.
Livestream and media partner Beatport will also broadcast sets across Facebook, Youtube, Twitch and Beatport.com.
Replicating the social experience as closely as possible, partygoers can meet and catch up with friends, throw shapes on the dancefloor and explore the cavernous venue together. Adding to the shared experience, a range of games can also be enjoyed, including the customisation of avatars, quests and challenges.
Good Friday’s opening show celebrates house and techno, while Saturday’s programme brings together big names in drum & bass. The full line-up is below.
TOBACCO DOCK OPENING WEEKEND FULL LINE-UP
Friday April 2, 2021
Great Gallery:
A-Z:
Emerald
Enzo Siragusa
Hot Since 82
Skream
Syreeta
Car Park:
A-Z:
Adam Beyer
Helena Star
Imogen
Nastia
Sasha
Terrace:
A-Z:
Alisha
Eats Everything
Eliza Rose
Jaden Thompson
Patrick Topping
Little Gallery: Mr After-Party
A-Z:
East End Dubs
Lily Rivers
Miky J B2B Knowhat
Riva Starr
Siggy Smalls
Saturday April 3, 2021
Great Gallery: RTRN II Jungle
Chase & Status
+ special guest TBA
A-Z:
Bou
Irah
Sherelle
Tim Reaper
Car Park: Hospitality
A-Z:
Camo & Krooked
Flava D
King of The Rollers & Inja
Lens & Tempza
Metrik
Whiney feat. Inja, Subten, Parly B & Truthos Mufasa
Terrace: UKF presents Hyper Vision
Wilkinson
+ special guest TBA
A-Z:
A.M.C.
Mollie Collins
Notion
TS7
Little Gallery: Keep Hush
A-Z:
Angel D’Lite
Bailey Ibbs
Decibella
Ila Brugal
Tailor Jae
Tim Reaper