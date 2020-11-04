Toks Dada named head of classical at Southbank Centre

Toks Dada will be joining the Southbank Centre as head of classical music next month.

Dada was hired from Town Hall Symphony Hall, Birmingham, where he is currently classical programme manager. He will work alongside Bengi Unsal, head of contemporary music, under the direction of Gillian Moore, director of music and performing arts.

Toks Dada said: “It is a tremendous honour to be appointed head of classical music at the Southbank Centre, particularly at this time. Following what has been an incredibly turbulent year for us all, I am really looking forward to collaborating with artists, colleagues, and partners, across the Southbank Centre and the wider community, as we work together to re-imagine the future of classical music.”

Gillian Moore said: “We're very pleased to announce today that Toks Dada will be joining the Southbank Centre as our new Head of Classical Music in December. Over the last 10 years, Toks has been a pioneer within our industry, advocating for inventive and engaging ways of bringing new audiences to classical music. At this key juncture in the Southbank Centre’s history, I’m looking forward to collaborating closely with him as we plan for the future.”