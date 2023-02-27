Tom Dodd named director of music, culture & entertainment at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace

Tom Dodd has been appointed director of music, culture & entertainment at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace.

The 34,000 sq ft venue in White City, London, launched in the autumn with a performance by Central Cee (pictured below). As well as celebrating roller skating and the subculture, it is available for artists as a 2,000-capacity venue.

Tom Dodd has joined Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace having previously held the position of director of special projects at Metallic Inc, working on initiatives such as Homecoming Festival 2022 featuring Central Cee, Asake and Rema.

Dodd’s early career saw him representing artists at Paradigm Agency, including Denzel Curry, and homegrown talent such as Lethal Bizzle, Fuse ODG and Novelist.

Tom Dodd said: “We have a beautiful opportunity to create a new cultural centre in West London. A place where the music enthusiasts, cultural tastemakers and the global skate community can congregate and where artists and DJs can become intertwined with London's coolest crowd.

“Curation is key to Flipper’s positioning as a heavyweight live performance venue. With the likes of Kaytranada and General Levy performing for the skate community, plus Central Cee returning to his home borough on launch night, in the short time it's been open, Flipper’s is rivalling some of the biggest names in the UK’s entertainment industry.”

Perforrmers now also have the option to close the rink to skating, transforming the space into a 2,000-capacity venue for performances, parties and private events. The appointment of Dodd is part of a strategy to establish Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace’s flagship West London location as a key live music venue in the capital.

From hip-hop to house to Afrobeats and Amapiano, music is always at the centre of skate culture Liberty Ross

Liberty Ross, co-founder of Flipper’s, said: “Tom’s sensibilities in programming music are exactly aligned with what we are creating at Flipper’s. From hip-hop to house to Afrobeats and Amapiano, music is always at the centre of skate culture. We can’t wait to unveil the exciting names Tom has lined up.”

Dodd is currently curating a programme of events planned for 2023, including monthly events and resident DJs.

Originally founded in LA in 1979 by Ian ‘Flipper’ Ross, it was reborn in 2022 as a new US and UK venture from Liberty Ross and Kevin Wall, in partnership with Usher. As well as a skating destination and entertainment venue, it is an apparel line, shop and brand dedicated to roller skating culture.

PHOTOS: Ibrahim Adewole/Simon Wisbey