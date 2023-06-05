Tom Grennan signs to WME ahead of new album and outdoor summer shows

With his new album ready to drop this month, UK singer-songwriter Tom Grennan has signed with WME as his live agent in all areas.

Tom Grennan – Music Week’s current cover star – will release his third studio album, What Ifs & Maybes, on June 16 via Insanity Records/Sony Music.

Grennan, one of the country’s hardest-working artists, has reached arena level in the UK. He moved 100,000 tickets on his spring UK tour, including a gig at The O2. Following a recent European and US trek, he heads out on a run of outdoor shows in the UK this week (more than 70,000 additional tickets).

In the midst of a cost of living crisis, Tom Grennan acted to ensure tickets were affordable for fans at his arena shows.

Speaking in the latest edition of Music Week, he said: “When I knew I was going on tour, I made it apparent that I’d looked at these tickets and I did not want to make people pay over £100.

“I said, ‘I know we can make it work,’ and we ended up figuring out a way to make some money and also allow everybody to come and not worry about not being able to pay a bill the next day. £40 a ticket, it’s great, I’ve still made a little bit of money and people have come and enjoyed themselves and that’s what it’s about.”

Grennan was previously with Primary Talent International as his live agent.

What Ifs & Maybes follows the success of Grennan’s chart-topping second album Evering Road (187,659 sales – Official Charts Company), which included double-platinum single Little Bit of Love. Grennan has been with Various Artists Management throughout his recording career.

Grennan was nominated at the 2023 BRIT Awards for Alternative Rock/Rock Act, his third consecutive BRIT nomination at the ceremony.

PHOTO: Frank Fieber