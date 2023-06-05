Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Tom Grennan signs to WME ahead of new album and outdoor summer shows

June 5th 2023 at 7:00AM
Tom Grennan signs to WME ahead of new album and outdoor summer shows

With his new album ready to drop this month, UK singer-songwriter Tom Grennan has signed with WME as his live agent in all areas.

Tom Grennan – Music Week’s current cover star – will release his third studio album, What Ifs & Maybes, on June 16 via Insanity Records/Sony Music. 

Grennan, one of the country’s hardest-working artists, has reached arena level in the UK. He moved 100,000 tickets on his spring UK tour, including a gig at The O2. Following a recent European and US trek, he heads out on a run of outdoor shows in the UK this week (more than 70,000 additional tickets).

In the midst of a cost of living crisis, Tom Grennan acted to ensure tickets were affordable for fans at his arena shows.

Speaking in the latest edition of Music Week, he said: “When I knew I was going on tour, I made it apparent that I’d looked at these tickets and I did not want to make people pay over £100. 

“I said, ‘I know we can make it work,’ and we ended up figuring out a way to make some money and also allow everybody to come and not worry about not being able to pay a bill the next day. £40 a ticket, it’s great, I’ve still made a little bit of money and people have come and enjoyed themselves and that’s what it’s about.”

Grennan was previously with Primary Talent International as his live agent. 

What Ifs & Maybes follows the success of Grennan’s chart-topping second album Evering Road (187,659 sales – Official Charts Company), which included double-platinum single Little Bit of Love. Grennan has been with Various Artists Management throughout his recording career.

Grennan was nominated at the 2023 BRIT Awards for Alternative Rock/Rock Act, his third consecutive BRIT nomination at the ceremony.

Subscribers can read our cover story with Tom Grennan and his team.

PHOTO: Frank Fieber

 

author twitter FOLLOW Andre Paine


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023